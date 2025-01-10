(MENAFN- Robotics & News) EngineAI debuts its 'revolutionary robotics lineup' at CES

January 10, 2025 by David Edwards

EngineAI Robotics , an innovator in humanoid robots, is making its debut at the ongoing CES 2025 , showcasing its humanoid robots: the SE01, SA01, and PM01.

These robots offer a versatile foundation for developers to enhance their interaction with the physical environment. The SA01 and PM01, in particular, serve as open-source platforms for further development, providing a basis for advancements in embodied intelligence.

Zhao Tongyang, the founder and CEO of EngineAI, highlighted the company's vision to develop world-leading general-purpose humanoid robots while continuously accelerating innovation in the embodied intelligence revolution.

He emphasized that EngineAI is committed to launching scalable products at competitive prices, aiming to achieve the production and sales of over a thousand units by 2025.

Zhao is a seasoned entrepreneur in the robotics industry, with a track record of pioneering advancements. His extensive experience has equipped him with substantial expertise and resources. In 2016, he founded Dogotix, pioneering humanoid robot research in China. By 2020, he launched a quadruped robot that quickly dominated the global market.

After co-founding XPENG Robotics, Zhao formed a new team in early 2023 and created the humanoid robot PX5, which later gained significant attention at Nvidia's GTC 2024.

Following the success of PX5, Zhao left XPENG Robotics to establish EngineAI, soon securing nearly 100 million yuan (approximately $13.64 million) in angel funding and unveiling the next-gen humanoid robot SE01 on October 24, 2024.

The SE01 has garnered significant attention at CES 2025. As EngineAI's first full-size general-purpose humanoid robot, it marks EngineAI's commitment to the embodied intelligence sector. Designed for industrial labor scenarios, SE01 features high load capacity and can handle tasks such as heavy lifting and precision assembly in complex factory environments.

It incorporates advanced harmonic force control joint modules, deep reinforcement learning, and imitation learning algorithms, along with an end-to-end neural network model. This robot has overcome the challenge of natural gait, eliminated the awkward movements of previous robots, and significantly enhanced work efficiency and precision.

Standing at 170cm and weighing 55kg, SE01 can perform human-like actions such as squatting, push-ups, and running, with athletic performance comparable to international athletes.

Another highlight is the SA01, a pioneering robot designed for research and educational settings. It features an open-source platform, offering a highly customizable bipedal robot for research institutions and educational organizations.

Weighing approximately 40kg, SA01 can perform actions such as running and jumping. It utilizes a reinforcement learning algorithm architecture and an efficient power module solution, with a walking power consumption of less than 200W.

Constructed with high-quality, high-strength aluminum alloy, the SA01 boasts strong system rigidity and impact resistance, making it a durable choice for the research market.

Priced at $5,400, it offers exceptional value, with orders quickly surpassing expectations. Now EngineAI has established a stable production capacity to meet the increasing market demand.

The PM01, EngineAI's latest release, is a lightweight, high-dynamic, fully open embodied intelligent robot. Standing at 138cm and weighing around 40kg, it offers both mechanical and humanoid natural gait walking modes. PM01 is the most flexible robot in EngineAI's lineup so far, with human-like movement and performance rivaling the flagship SE01.

It features an interactive core screen for seamless interaction and enhanced dynamic performance with additional degrees of freedom in the neck and waist. The PM01 supports extensive hardware and software capabilities, enabling cross-platform algorithm deployment and validation, making it ideal for diverse research applications.

The PM01 is now available in both commercial and educational editions. From now until March 31, 2025, both editions are offered at a price of $13,700. During this specific period, customers who purchase the commercial edition will automatically receive an upgrade to the educational edition.

With its debut at CES, EngineAI is poised to continue its innovation-driven approach, refining its product lineup while focusing on embodied intelligence development. The company aims to advance artificial intelligence solutions, linking and building ecosystems to serve and train professional models, ultimately contributing to the emergence of the AGI era.