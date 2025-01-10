King, In Phone Call, Congratulates Lebanon's President On Election

Amman, Jan. 10 (Petra)-- King Abdullah II, in a phone call on Friday, congratulated Lebanon President Joseph Aoun on his election.His Majesty wished President Aoun success in serving Lebanon and its people, reiterating Jordan's keenness to advance ties and expand cooperation between the two countries across various fields.The King reaffirmed Jordan's support for Lebanon in safeguarding its security and stability, and ensuring prosperity for its people.

