CORRECTION -- Royal Caviar Club Partners With Rezolve Ai To Elevate Digital Channels With Conversational Commerce

Royal Caviar Club (RCC), celebrated as the“Best Luxury Caviar in the World” by Luxury Lifestyle Awards, is taking luxury eCommerce to the next level through a strategic partnership with Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV). This collaboration leverages Rezolve Ai's cutting-edge BRAiN Commerce suite to create a seamless digital experience that mirrors the sophistication of RCC's physical stores.

Rezolve Ai believes that the caviar market, valued by The Caviar Market Report 2024 at $2.83 billion in 2024 and projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.3% to $4.19 billion by 2028, presents significant opportunities for innovation in the luxury segment. With a global presence in Hong Kong, Macau, Singapore, London, and Dubai, RCC is poised to lead the market by integrating conversational AI into its platforms to deliver exceptional customer experiences.

Transforming Luxury eCommerce

RCC's adoption of Rezolve Ai's conversational commerce tools will help it redefine the luxury shopping experience, by allowing it to offer personalized interactions, streamlined checkouts, and AI-driven product recommendations. This approach aligns with RCC's mission to blend tradition with innovation, offering the most sophisticated digital caviar concierge in the world.

“Luxury is synonymous with unparalleled service,” said Oxana Dragun, RCC Co-Founder , known globally as 'The Caviar Lady.'“We hire the world's best chefs and service professionals to craft a unique in-store experience. Now, with Rezolve Ai, we're elevating our digital presence to offer customers the most knowledgeable Caviar service available.”

Vision Wong, Chairman and CEO of RCC , added:“This partnership reflects our ambition to lead the luxury caviar market. Together with Rezolve AI, we are creating a seamless blend of tradition and modernity.”

Arthur Yao, Deputy CEO, Rezolve Ai , commented:“The partnership between RCC and Rezolve Ai represents the pinnacle of luxury and innovation. Caviar is an icon of refinement, and RCC's adoption of Rezolve's Brain Commerce Suite demonstrates how our AI solutions can redefine customer engagement in high-end markets.”

A New Era for RCC

RCC's integration of Rezolve Ai technology positions it at the forefront of luxury eCommerce innovation. By aligning its physical and digital offerings, RCC is setting new benchmarks for customer satisfaction and engagement in the luxury sector.

About Royal Caviar Club

Royal Caviar Club (RCC) is a leading purveyor of luxury caviar, renowned for its unparalleled quality and dedication to tradition. With operations across major global cities, RCC continues to redefine excellence in the luxury food industry.

About Rezolve Ai

Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV) is an industry leader in AI-powered solutions, specializing in enhancing customer engagement, operational efficiency, and revenue growth. The Brain Suite delivers advanced tools that harness artificial intelligence to optimize processes, improve decision-making, and enable seamless digital experiences. For more information, visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

