Flock Safety Expands Focus On Private Sector Security

New York City, NY, Jan. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flock Safety , the all-in-one solution keeping communities safe, is expanding in the private sector after a breakout year.

Amid rising concerns about organized retail crime (ORC), property crime and employee safety, Flock now counts over 800 businesses and 5,000 communities as customers, including:



4 of the NRF Top 10 Retailers

7 of the 10 largest shopping malls 10 of the 40 largest U.S. health systems

“To combat theft and keep employees safe, companies are turning to our advanced technology in a proactive approach to crime investigations and prevention,” said Flock Safety's CEO and Founder Garrett Langley.“The Flock platform uniquely empowers businesses to respond to threats faster, reduce workplace violence and gather the evidence needed to solve complex cases. We've seen that this is the key to truly moving the needle on reducing crime.”

Flock Safety also announced the appointment of Sean Kay as Senior Vice President of Private Sector Sales. Kay joins Flock following six years at UiPath, where he held multiple strategic roles within the go-to-market organization. At UiPath, he successfully scaled enterprise teams and led the growth of the global commercial and emerging markets organization. Kay also spent 16 years in leadership roles at EMC and Dell.

“I'm thrilled to join Flock Safety at such an exciting time,” said Sean Kay.“The company's innovative approach to community safety and its impressive momentum provide a unique opportunity to completely transform a largely nascent industry.”

Expanding Crime Intelligence

Kay's appointment, and Flock's growing investment in product innovation and hiring on its private sector team, follow the recent launch of transformative new hardware and software purpose-built for private security teams and organizations. Over the past year, Flock has launched:



Solar-Powered Video : Built for locations like parking lots and shopping center perimeters where power is often limited, Flock's solar-powered video cameras allow businesses to address blind spots with high-definition, AI-powered live and recorded video. Major retailers throughout the country are using AI analytics features like Guardian Mode, which automatically detects and tracks people and vehicles, and People Detection Alerts, to enhance store security and maintain safe parking lots.

Investigations Manager : To assist loss prevention teams investigating increasingly complex, multi-location ORC and theft investigations, Flock designed Investigations Manager to streamline security operations and help close cases faster. This toolset provides advanced data aggregation and intuitive case management, empowering cross-functional teams to manage large-scale investigations seamlessly. LPR Plate Matching and No Plate Alerts : Flock's License Plate Reader cameras remain vital evidence capture and threat detection tools for private customers across the retail, healthcare, logistics, and hospitality industries. In its goal to provide the most-advanced technology available for those charged with maintaining safety, Flock has introduced first-of-their-kind AI features that augment the power of LPR cameras. Plate Matching surfaces overlapping investigations that involve the same vehicle, connecting otherwise-disparate cases being simultaneously investigated by different businesses. No Plate Alerts filter and alert on vehicles without visible license plates, a tactic often employed by bad actors trying to remain undetected.

Flock continues to innovate with the most cutting-edge products that serve the growing private sector customer base. Get a glimpse of what's next at the upcoming webinar, The Future of Business Security: Reducing Crime Through Proactive Deterrence , on March 13, 2025.

Visit Flock Safety at NRF Big Show

Flock Safety will be showcasing its latest innovations, including Investigations Manager, at the National Retail Foundation (NRF) Big Show at the Jacob J. Javitz Center in New York City from January 12-14. Attendees can visit the Flock Safety booth #1014 to learn more about how its technology solutions can help retailers protect assets and employees, and streamline security operations.

About Flock Safety

Flock Safety is an all-in-one technology solution to eliminate crime and keep your community safe. Its intelligent platform combines the power of communities at scale – including cities, businesses, schools, and law enforcement agencies – to shape a safer future together. Flock Safety's full-service, maintenance-free technology solution is trusted by more than 5,000 communities across the country to help solve and deter crime in the pursuit of safer communities for everyone. To schedule a demo or learn more, visit .

