YU2SHINE Launches“Miracle 2025”

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Victoria Rader, Founder of YU2SHINE to lead a one-time event.

- Victoria RaderBURKE VA, VA, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Victoria Rader, Ph.D., founder of YU2SHINE , global pioneer of quantum personal development, and creator of Free mE EFT and Empower-mE and Master-mE apps, is hosting "Miracle 2025 ," a one-time only event on January 11, 2025. This exclusive program offers participants the tools to redefine their mindset, align with their purpose, and set the foundation for a transformative year.A Day to Start Your Miracle Year Miracle 2025 is a concise, focused experience aimed at providing practical strategies to unlock personal potential. The event will guide attendees through:- Energetically creating a year full of miracles via proprietary meditation and visualization techniques.- Identifying and releasing limiting blocks to create a year full of miracles, using Free mE EFT techniques.- Building habits that foster confidence, gratitude, and empowerment.- Creating a clear and actionable vision for achieving miracles in 2025.Why This Event Matters:Held at the outset of the new year, in the best window to utilize the quantum field alignment, this event is designed to maximize the energy of fresh beginnings. Participants will leave equipped with actionable insights and techniques to turn intentions into reality."This event is not about fleeting inspiration but about creating a sustainable quantum shift," says Victoria Rader. "It's an opportunity to step into 2025 with clarity, courage, and confidence."A One-Time Opportunity Miracle 2025 will only be held on January 11, 2025. Registration is open now, but spaces are limited to ensure an intimate and impactful experience. For details and enrollment, visit Miracle 2025 Program. Prepare via free Quantum Leap .

Phil McClure

CMO, YU2SHINE

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.