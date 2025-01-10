عربي


Alm. Brand Tier-2 Bonds


1/10/2025 10:16:15 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FIXING OF COUPON FROM JANUARY 14, 2025

Interest coupon for the period 14.01.2025 - 14.04.2025:

DK0030487806, (Tier 2), maturity 2031, 3 months CIBOR +1.50%: 4.16%p.a.

Head of IR, Rating and ESG reporting
Mads Thinggaard
Mobile no. +45 2025 5469

  • Alm. Brand - Fixing of Coupon Tier-2 Janurary 2025

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

