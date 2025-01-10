Injury Toll In Russia's Strike On Zaporizhzhia Rises To 127

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Zaporizhzhia, the number of those in Russia's on January 8 has risen to 127.

Ivan Fedorov, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.



“127 wounded, 74 hospitalized - the number of of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia is growing,” he wrote.

Fedorov explained that four more people sought assistance from the regional center's medical staff following the attack on the city on January 8.

He further noted that 12 of the wounded are in critical condition in hospitals. Medical professionals are providing them with all the necessary assistance.

As reported, on January 8, the Russian army dropped a FAB-500 on the Shevchenkivskyi district of Zaporizhzhia, killing 13 people. That Russian attack has caused the highest number of civilian casualties in a single incident since the full-scale invasion.