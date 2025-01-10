Injury Toll In Russia's Strike On Zaporizhzhia Rises To 127
Date
1/10/2025 9:05:58 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Zaporizhzhia, the number of those injured in Russia's airstrike on January 8 has risen to 127.
Ivan Fedorov, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
“127 wounded, 74 hospitalized - the number of victims of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia is growing,” he wrote.
Fedorov explained that four more people sought assistance from the regional center's medical staff following the attack on the city on January 8.
Read also:
UN mission on Zaporizhzhia
attack: Glide bombs become one of greatest threats to civilians
He further noted that 12 of the wounded are in critical condition in hospitals. Medical professionals are providing them with all the necessary assistance.
As reported, on January 8, the Russian army dropped a FAB-500 on the Shevchenkivskyi district of Zaporizhzhia, killing 13 people. That Russian attack has caused the highest number of civilian casualties in a single incident since the full-scale invasion.
MENAFN10012025000193011044ID1109076853
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.