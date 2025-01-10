WMO Urges Early Warning Systems To Reduce Wildfire Impact

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, Jan 10 (KUNA) -- The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) highlighted on Friday the need to strengthen early warning systems and land management as essential measures to reduce the destructive impact of wildfires, especially those that have recently affected California.

In a press briefing, WMO spokesperson Claire Nullis emphasized that the recent fires in California were worsened by the "Santa Ana" winds which bring hot dry air from the mountains increasing temperatures and lowering humidity. The ongoing drought and dry soil conditions since late 2024 have further contributed to the spread of the fires creating a dangerous environment, she added.

Nullis reported that the wildfires have caused several deaths and immense economic damage with losses expected to reach billions of dollars. She stressed that the implementation of early warning systems and large-scale evacuations has helped to prevent further loss of life.

The U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) stated that temperatures and prolonged droughts have led to a dramatic increase in the size and frequency of large wildfires over the past two decades.

The WMO urged long-term strategies such as sustainable forest management reducing fire-prone vegetation and increasing community awareness about preventive measures. Additionally, Nullis called for enhanced land management and improved early warning systems to better handle these risks while emphasizing the importance of tackling climate change to reduce the frequency and severity of wildfires moving forward.

The World Health Organization (WHO) spokesperson Margaret Harris in the same briefing raised concerns about the health risks posed by wildfire smoke saying " The fine particulate matter especially PM 2.5 can cause significant respiratory and heart-related issues particularly in vulnerable populations including the elderly children and those with pre-existing health conditions. Firefighters and emergency responders are also at risk of inhaling smoke and suffering injuries." (end)

