33 Countries Offer Visa-Free Or Visa-On-Arrival Access To Pakistani Passport Holders

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Despite being ranked among the world's weaker passports, the Pakistani passport still provides access to 33 countries without a prior visa.



The Henley & Partners report for January to June 2025 categorizes these destinations into three groups: fully visa-free travel, visa-on-arrival, and Electronic Authorization (ETA).

Pakistani citizens can travel to 12 countries without any visa requirements. However, a valid passport is mandatory. These visa-free countries include:



Barbados : A Caribbean nation known for its pristine beaches.

Cook Islands : Situated in the South Pacific.

Dominica : A small Caribbean island nation.

Haiti : Another Caribbean destination.

Madagascar : The world's fourth-largest island, located in Africa.

Micronesia : A group of islands in the Pacific Ocean.

Montserrat : A British Overseas Territory in the Caribbean.

Niue : A small island nation in the South Pacific.

Rwanda : An East African country.

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines : A small Caribbean island nation near the United States.

Trinidad and Tobago : Another Caribbean destination. Vanuatu : An island nation near Australia.

For Pakistani passport holders, this list of accessible countries provides opportunities for hassle-free international travel, encouraging tourism and cultural exchange.