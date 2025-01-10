33 Countries Offer Visa-Free Or Visa-On-Arrival Access To Pakistani Passport Holders
Despite being ranked among the world's weaker passports, the Pakistani passport still provides access to 33 countries without a prior visa.
The Henley & Partners report for January to June 2025 categorizes these destinations into three groups: fully visa-free travel, visa-on-arrival, and Electronic travel Authorization (ETA). Visa-Free Destinations for Pakistanis
Pakistani citizens can travel to 12 countries without any visa requirements. However, a valid passport is mandatory. These visa-free countries include:
Barbados : A Caribbean nation known for its pristine beaches. Cook Islands : Situated in the South Pacific. Dominica : A small Caribbean island nation. Haiti : Another Caribbean destination. Madagascar : The world's fourth-largest island, located in Africa. Micronesia : A group of islands in the Pacific Ocean. Montserrat : A British Overseas Territory in the Caribbean. Niue : A small island nation in the South Pacific. Rwanda : An East African country. Saint Vincent and the Grenadines : A small Caribbean island nation near the United States. Trinidad and Tobago : Another Caribbean destination. Vanuatu : An island nation near Australia. Understanding Travel Categories Visa-Free Travel
: No visa arrangements are required for entry. Visa-on-Arrival
: A visa is issued upon reaching the destination. Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA)
: Travelers need to obtain prior online authorization.
For Pakistani passport holders, this list of accessible countries provides opportunities for hassle-free international travel, encouraging tourism and cultural exchange.
