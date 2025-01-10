President El-Sisi Visits Egyptian Military Academy
This morning, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi visited the Egyptian Military Academy.
President El-Sisi began the visit by joining the academy's students in performing Fajr prayer, followed by observing their morning fitness routine. The President also delivered a speech before the students, urging them to dedicate themselves to training and acquiring knowledge, while staying aware of local, regional, and international events.
