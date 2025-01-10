Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum Dazzles Citizens With 80% Approval After 100 Days

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Claudia Sheinbaum's presidency continues to captivate Mexicans 100 days into her term. Her approval rating soars at 80%, a four-point increase from last month. This surge reflects the public's satisfaction with their electoral choice.



Enkoll, a polling firm, conducted a survey for EL PAÍS and W between January 3-5, 2025. They interviewed 1,203 people in their homes. The results reveal a strong connection between Sheinbaum and her constituents.



Mexicans identify key national issues with clarity. Security and drug trafficking top the list at 45%, followed by economic concerns at 25%. However, these problems don't diminish Sheinbaum's popularity.



Citizens value Sheinbaum's social policies most. Pensions, educational scholarships, and aid to various groups garner 41% support. Interestingly, 19% of those approving her management can't explain why.



The survey shows 39% of households receive federal government aid. This figure rises to 80% for those over 65. Given Mexico 's ongoing challenges, Sheinbaum's high approval is unsurprising.







Optimism about the new government runs high. 60% believe the country's general situation has improved. Economic outlook is positive, with 42% rating the current situation favorably.

Claudia Sheinbaum's Rising Popularity

Sheinbaum's popularity mirrors her predecessor's early days. Andrés Manuel López Obrador enjoyed 85% approval in his first 100 days. However, he never reached 80% again during his term.



Security remains a concern for Mexicans. Despite recent government efforts, it rose four points as the main national problem. Yet, this doesn't seem to affect Sheinbaum's overall approval.



The survey also touched on U.S. relations. Mexicans worry most about mass deportation of migrants (48%). However, 75% trust Sheinbaum to handle potential challenges with the U.S. effectively.



Sheinbaum's honeymoon period continues. Her landslide victory and early performance have cemented public support. As Mexico faces ongoing challenges, citizens remain hopeful under her leadership.

MENAFN10012025007421016031ID1109076154