Culture Ministry Conducts Information Session On Certification Of Music And Art School Teachers
Date
1/10/2025 6:10:01 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova
The Azerbaijan Culture Ministry has announced that an assessment
of teachers' professional competencies and skills will be conducted
in educational institutions under its supervision over the period
of 2025-2026, Azernews reports, citing the
ministry .
This assessment aims to determine the compatibility of teachers
with their positions according to their specialties and arts, as
well as to form an optimal teaching staff.
Information sessions have been held in the G. Aliyeva
Specialized Art School No. 3, A. Bakikhanov Specialized Music
School No. 6, and No. 37, R. Behbudov Specialized Music School No.
2 and T. Guliyev Specialized Music School No. 12, all under the
authority of the Baku City Culture Department.
The Advisor to the Azerbaijan Culture Minister Jesaret Valehov,
director of the Scientific-Methodological and Professional
Development Center for Culture Vugar Humbatov, Deputy Chief of the
Baku City Culture Department Nazim Aliyev, and other staff members
participated in these sessions.
The main purpose of these sessions was to address the concerns
of teachers regarding the assessment process, to conduct
informative discussions, and to answer the questions of interest to
them.
During the meetings, various opinions were expressed through
mutual dialogues, and extensive discussions took place.
