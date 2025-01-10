Iranian Delegation's Visit Sparks Hope For Easing Baku-Tehran Strains

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov
The visit of Ali Akbar Ahmadian, Secretary of Iran's Supreme
National Security Council, to Azerbaijan and Armenia has sparked
significant discussions in both countries. The timing of the visit
coincides with a period of strained Azerbaijani-Iran relations,
following a controversial speech by Seyyed Hassan Ameli, the
representative of the Supreme Leader in Ardabil Province raises
hopes that the visit might ease the ongoing tensions.
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev addressed Ameli's speech
during an interview with local media outlets, voicing Azerbaijan's
expectations regarding the matter. President Ilham Aliyev's remarks
underscored the importance of mending relations and emphasized the
need for mutual respect and understanding between the two
nations.
Furthermore, the extensive topics on the delegation's agenda,
coupled with the timing of the visit to Armenia immediately after
Azerbaijan, have piqued interest and raised questions about the
Zengazur corridor.
Speaking to Azernews on the issue, political
analyst Farhad Mammadov said that the visit of an Iranian
delegation, including a high-ranking advisor to the Supreme Leader
of Iran, could significantly ease the tensions that have recently
formed in the relationship between Iran and Azerbaijan.
“During an interview with local media, the President of
Azerbaijan expressed the country's expectations, which were likely
conveyed to the advisor. It is also important to note that
Azerbaijan specifically emphasized that it expects a clear public
stance from Khamenei. Other officials, such as the President and
the Foreign Minister, have already lost their credibility, and
their words no longer hold significance,” he noted.
Farhad Mammadov does not believe that all the issues between
Azerbaijan and Iran will be resolved during this visit. However, he
opined that the visit is also important to consider Iran's current
situation. Following events in Syria, Iran has weakened, and the
election of Trump in the United States does not bode well for
Iran.
“I believe that taking all this into account, Iran will be
forced to adopt a more constructive approach in the region, and
within that framework, it will attempt to do whatever is possible.
This includes topics like logistics, security, and the
normalization of relations with Azerbaijan,” he added.
As for the delegation's visit to Armenia following Azerbaijan,
Mammadov pointed out that in Armenia, the main issue on the agenda
is to define the new contours of regional policies. At the same
time, there is also a topic regarding military cooperation which
two years ago, Iran proposed signing a military cooperation
agreement with Armenia.
“At that time, Armenian representatives stated that Russian
border guards were stationed at the Armenia-Iran border and that
the border was under their control. On a side note, this
cooperation involves the possibility of the Iranian army entering
Armenian territory to defend it if necessary. Of course, in the
past, Iran's ability to do this was dependent on Russian border
guards. However, the situation has changed, and as we know, the
Mehri border has now come under Armenian control. I believe Iran
will use this opportunity to revive military cooperation and may
request Armenia to reconsider this cooperation. So, the
Iran-Azerbaijan and Iran-Armenia relations are undoubtedly on the
agenda with such issues,” F. Mammadov concluded.
