Brazil’S Financial Morning Call For January 10, 2025

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) As trading kicks off this Friday, January 10, 2025, Brazil's markets are poised to respond to a key domestic economic indicator while also reacting to international developments, particularly from the U.S. where markets were closed for a national day of mourning.



Today's economic agenda in Brazil includes the release of the IPCA at 09:00 AM. The IPCA is Brazil's primary inflation measure, offering a comprehensive view of price changes affecting consumer purchasing power, which is crucial for understanding economic stability and influencing monetary policy adjustments.



From the United States, at 10:30 AM, the Payroll data will be released, potentially providing insights into U.S. employment trends which could impact global markets, including those in Brazil due to economic interdependencies.

Economic Agenda for January 10, 2025

Brazil





09:00 AM – IPCA: This inflation data is critical as it will reflect the current inflationary pressures, influencing expectations about central bank policies and interest rates.





10:30 AM – Payroll: This employment data could sway investor sentiment globally, affecting currency strength and investment flows into or out of markets like Brazil.



On Thursday, the Ibovespa index managed a slight gain of 0.12%, closing at 119,770.97 points, amidst relatively low market liquidity due to the U.S. market closure. The dollar experienced a significant drop of 1.10%, settling at R$ 6.05. This movement was influenced by local currency adjustments despite initial pressures from rising U.S. dollar values abroad. Notably, Azul's shares rose by 2.38% amid news of potential merger talks with Gol, whereas Gerdau shares fell by 1.68%. The U.S. markets were closed in observance of a national day of mourning for former President Jimmy Carter. Oil prices have risen due to concerns over supply disruptions from Russia and Iran, which could positively affect Brazil's oil sector in the short term. Gold has surged for three consecutive days, driven by geopolitical uncertainties, reinforcing its role as a safe-haven investment. Bitcoin experienced a dip below $93,000 amidst significant outflows from Bitcoin ETFs, hitting a total of $568 million. As the market opens today, attention will be on the IPCA inflation figures to assess the inflationary landscape, which will be pivotal for economic forecasts and policy decisions. The U.S. Payroll data will also play a significant role in setting the tone for global market sentiment, potentially affecting Brazilian markets through currency movements and investor behavior.