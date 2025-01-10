Baku Metro To Receive 20 New Carriages In 2025

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

Baku Metro is set to receive 20 new carriages this year, Azernews reports, citing Rahman Humbatov, Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport.

Speaking at a press discussing the achievements in the sector in 2024 and the plans for 2025, Humbatov highlighted the significant improvements and developments within Baku's metro system.

Humbatov announced that in the previous year, the metro carried a record number of 230 million passengers, bringing the metro system close to achieving a historic milestone in passenger transport.

In accordance with the agreement between Global Transport Solutions LLC and Baku Metro CJSC, a total of 65 new carriages (13 train sets) are planned to be manufactured and delivered to Baku Metro from 2024 to 2026. Under this agreement, 35 carriages (7 train sets) were produced in 2024, and the delivery of 20 carriages (4 train sets) is scheduled for 2025. The remaining 10 carriages (2 train sets) will be manufactured and delivered in 2026.

The introduction of these new carriages is expected to enhance the efficiency and capacity of Baku Metro, providing a more comfortable and reliable service for passengers. The modernization and expansion of the metro system are part of a broader strategy to improve urban transportation and meet the growing demand for public transport in the city.

This investment in public transportation infrastructure not only aims to alleviate congestion but also contributes to the overall economic and social development of Baku. The new carriages are equipped with modern features and safety measures, ensuring a better commuting experience for passengers.