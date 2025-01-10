War Update: 161 Clashes, Most Attacks Reported In Pokrovsk Axis

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A total of 161 combat engagements along the Ukrainian frontlines have been recorded over the past 24 hours.

This was stated on national television by the spokesman for the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Andriy Kovalev, Ukrinform reports.

According to the General Staff, over the past day on the Kharkiv axis, the Defense Forces have repelled two in the Starytsia and Vovchansk areas.

On the Kupiansk axis, over the past day, the Defense Forces repelled eight attacks near Zapadne, Kucherivka, Nova Kruhliakivka, Petropavlivka, and Zahryzove.

On the Lyman axis, the enemy attacked 17 times, unsuccessfully trying to advance near Zelenyi Hai, Borivska Andriivka, Kopanka, Tverdokhlibove, Makiivka, Hrekivka, and Ivanivka.

On the Siversk axis, the enemy attacked Ukrainian positions once near the settlement of Bilohorivka.

On the Kramatorsk axis, seven clashes were recorded in the areas of Chasiv Yar and Stupochky.

On the Toretsk axis, the enemy carried out 12 attacks near Toretsk, Bila Hora, and Shcherbynivka.

On the Pokrovsk axis, Ukraine's defenders held back 42 enemy attacks near the settlements of Baranivka, Myroliubivka, Sukhyi Yar, Yelizavetivka, Promin, Lysivka, Zelene, Zvirovo, Novyi Trud, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Uspenivka, Novovasylivka, Novoandriivka, and Novoyelyzavetivka.

On the Kurakhove axis, the Defense Forces repelled 29 attacks near Sribne, Andriivka, Petropavlivka, Kurakhove, and Dachne.

On the Vremivka axis, the enemy launched 11 attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units in the areas of Yantarne, Vremivka, Kostiantynopil, and Rozlyv.

On the Prydniprovia axis, the Russian invaders unsuccessfully stormed the positions of Ukrainian units three times.

In the operational zone within Russia's Kursk region, units of Ukraine's Defense Forces have repelled 25 attacks over the past day. The enemy launched 19 airstrikes, using 31 guided bombs, as well as 469 artillery rounds, including 19 from MLR systems.

On the Huliaipole and Orikhiv axes, the enemy ran no assault operations in the past day.

On the Volyn and Polissia axes, no signs of enemy offensive groupings being formed were detected.

According to the General Staff, in the border areas of Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy fired artillery and employed aviation against the Ukrainian settlements.

Also, according to the General Staff, over the past day, the enemy has launched a missile strike using three missiles on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, as well as 55 airstrikes, dropping 76 KAB bombs. In addition, they launched more than 6,000 strikes, 200 of them from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 2,408 kamikaze drones.

Russia's airstrikes targeted the areas of Oleksandrivka, Vovchanski Khutory, Sadovod, Hryhorivka, Khatne, Pishchane, Kurylivka, Borivska Andriivka, Zelenyi Hiy, Verkhniokamianske, Maiske, Druzhba, Shcherbynivka, Serhiivka, Andriivka, Toretsk, Kostiantynivka, Temyrivka, Velyka Novosilka, and Kherson.

Over the past day, Ukraine's aviation, missile and artillery units hit six enemy manpower and equipment clusters, two air defense systems, a command post, as well as a UAV control point.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russia's war casualty toll as of January 10 stands at an estimated 804,930, including 1,830 killed or wounded in action in the past day alone.

Photo: 109th Brigade of the Territorial Defense Forces