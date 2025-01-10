Turkiye Supplies Syria With 210 Megawatts Of Electricity Daily

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISTANBUL, Jan 10 (KUNA) -- Turkish of and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar said his country supplies Syria with 210 megawatts of electricity on a daily basis.

Speaking to CNN Turk news late Thursday, the minister said Turkiye has been exporting power and to Syria since 2017.

He added that his country would boost this quantity to 300 megawatts next February, and would even provide Aleppo power with necessary natural via a pipeline from Turkiye.

"We can start exporting nearly 500 megawatts of electricity to Aleppo in northern Syria in the coming six months," the Turkish minister remarked. (end)

