Turkiye Supplies Syria With 210 Megawatts Of Electricity Daily
Date
1/10/2025 2:04:00 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
ISTANBUL, Jan 10 (KUNA) -- Turkish Minister of energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar said his country supplies Syria with 210 megawatts of electricity on a daily basis.
Speaking to CNN Turk news channel late Thursday, the minister said Turkiye has been exporting power and fuel to Syria since 2017.
He added that his country would boost this quantity to 300 megawatts next February, and would even provide Aleppo power plants with necessary natural gas via a pipeline from Turkiye.
"We can start exporting nearly 500 megawatts of electricity to Aleppo in northern Syria in the coming six months," the Turkish minister remarked. (end)
