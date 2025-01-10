TECNO Debuts Groundbreaking Starry Optical Fiber Technology During CES 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The Starry Optical Fiber transforms the phone's aesthetics, weaving each optical fiber together into a breathtaking light display that shimmers like a galaxy across the back cover. This pioneering holds the potential to support applications across a range of devices, including and tablets.

Redefining Design: TECNO's Leap Forward in Aesthetic Innovation

The Starry Optical Fiber battery cover is the world's first to integrate ultra-fine optical fibers and LED lights in a smartphone back cover, crafted through over 30 meticulous manufacturing processes. It incorporates 150 ultra-thin optical fibers, each measuring just 0.125mm in diameter, skillfully threaded through 36 micro-holes with a mere 0.7mm diameter. These fibers are securely fixed using precise UV adhesive, forming a woven, fabric-like structure that adds both durability and visual sophistication. Additionally, 108 mini-LED lights controlled by matrix based smart system are embedded within the battery cover, complementing the optical fibers to produce a stunning luminescent effect.

Despite its dazzling visual effects, the Starry Optical Fiber Technology emphasizes energy efficiency. Both the optical fibers and LED lights are designed for efficient power consumption without compromising on performance, ensuring the phone's battery life remains robust. Furthermore, the unique layout of the fibers and LEDs are configured to maintain heat dissipation, allowing the PHANTOM V Flip2 5G to remain cool and perform efficiently even during prolonged use.

A Fashionable Experience: Four Unique Luminous Modes for Ultimate Immersion

The Starry Optical Fiber Technology is showcased on the PHANTOM V Flip2 5G, TECNO's latest flagship foldable smartphone. This device epitomizes the perfect blend of trendsetting aesthetics and AI-powered technology. Featuring a 3.64-inch ThruPool cover screen and a slightly curved main body, the phone delivers an immersive experience elevated by the Starry Optical Fiber Technology.

TECNO envisions its products not just as tools for efficiency but as personalized expressions of mood and individuality. With four distinct luminous modes: Tidal Waves, Rosy Sunset, Weekend Dusk, and Aurora, each mode has been meticulously designed to combine captivating lighting effects with dynamic soundscapes.

Leading the Industry: Breaking Boundaries in Material Science

Guided by its brand promise of merging innovative technology with modern stylish design, TECNO continues to redefine the smartphone experience. Starry Optical Fiber Technology exemplifies this ethos, blending artistic expression with cutting-edge functionality. Committed to pushing the boundaries of technology innovation, TECNO consistently introduces groundbreaking advancements in material science, aiming to deliver even more transformative technologies that inspire and empower users worldwide.

