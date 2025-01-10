TIER IV Secures Permit For Level 4 Autonomous Driving In Nagano Prefecture

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

TIER IV , the pioneering force behind the world's first open-source software for autonomous driving, has secured a permit for Level 4 operations in Shiojiri, Nagano Prefecture. This milestone was realized in collaboration with the local and service operators.

Since 2020, TIER IV and its partners have been conducting proof of concept tests aimed at establishing mobility services enabled by autonomous driving technology. In October 2024, TIER IV received Level 4 certification under the Road Vehicle Act . The newly obtained permit, issued under the Road Traffic Act, allows the deployment of a Level 4 autonomous driving system that independently manages all dynamic driving tasks under predefined conditions.

The upcoming tests will employ TIER IV's Minibus, which will operate on public roads shared with both pedestrians and general traffic, specifically running between Shiojiri Station and Shiojiri City Hall.

TIER IV is committed to addressing regional transportation challenges, including driver shortages, by leveraging its growing track record of Level 4 autonomous driving operations in Shiojiri and paving the way for the future implementation of autonomous driving services.

About TIER IV

TIER IV

stands at the forefront of deep tech innovation, pioneering Autoware , the world's first open-source software for autonomous driving. Harnessing Autoware, we build scalable platforms and deliver comprehensive solutions across software development, vehicle manufacturing, and service operations. As a founding member of the Autoware Foundation , we are committed to reshaping the future of intelligent vehicles with open-source software, enabling individuals and organizations to thrive in the evolving field of autonomous driving.

Autoware is a registered trademark of the Autoware Foundation.

