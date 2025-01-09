Belva Engineer Transforms Software Development With AI-Powered, All-In-One Workflow Environment

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Belva AI builds advanced, proprietary AI technologies to empower users by automating tasks, streamlining workflows, and providing actionable insights with simplicity and transparency.

BELLEVUE, Wash., Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Belva AI today unveils Belva Engineer , a groundbreaking AI-powered development and workflow designed to elevate software development. By integrating AI-driven with innovative features like blueprint-driven development, Belva Engineer empowers engineers, developers, and technology leaders to reimagine how software is built, deployed, and maintained.

Belva Engineer combines two core offerings- Developer and Architect seats-tailored to meet the needs of diverse user groups, from independent developers to enterprise DevOps teams and CTOs. With cutting-edge tools like automated hosting, full-context AI code generation , and AI-generated diagrams, the platform eliminates inefficiencies, allowing users to focus on creativity and strategic software design.

"Belva Engineer empowers developers, automating tasks to focus on innovation, transforming how software is built."

Post this

"Belva Engineer is a paradigm shift for developers," said Michael Uvalle, CEO at Belva AI. "By automating the mundane and streamlining the complex, we're empowering engineers to focus on innovation and strategic decision-making, fundamentally transforming the way software is built."

Key Features and Benefits

Architect Seat



AI-Generated Diagrams:

Use conversational inputs to generate actionable blueprints for new or existing projects. These diagrams drive superior AI-generated code quality and align with project architecture.

Blueprint-Driven Development:

Simplify complex system development, ensure accurate updates, and streamline legacy maintenance. Enhanced

AiDB Technology:

Map and index codebases to enable precise, context-aware code creation and modifications.

Developer Seat



AI Code Generation:

Create high-quality, executable code directly from natural language inputs, accelerating development and minimizing errors.

Automated Hosting:

Simplify deployment with server environment configurations tailored for monolith architectures. AiDB Technology:

Eliminate context limitations for large language models (LLMs), enabling full-context understanding of entire codebases.

By combining these features, Belva Engineer introduces a complete, cohesive environment that eliminates the need to juggle disparate tools, enabling developers to work smarter and faster.

Addressing Market Needs

The demand for low-code and generative AI solutions is skyrocketing, with no-code technologies projected to power 70% of new business applications by the end of 2025.

Belva Engineer's comprehensive offering meets this demand while addressing critical developer needs, including security, scalability, and explainable AI outputs.

"Our vision is to help developers evolve into architects, where they can design and manage software with increased clarity and precision," added Uvalle. "With Belva Engineer, we're delivering tools that inspire innovation while maintaining the integrity and structure of complex projects."

Availability

Belva Engineer is available starting January 9, 2025. Users can sign up and explore its transformative features at belva/belva-engineer-signup .

About Belva AI

Belva AI is a leader in AI-driven technologies that empower developers and teams to build software with simplicity, transparency, and precision. Through innovative tools like Belva Engineer, the company aims to redefine how software is created in the age of AI.

Media Contact

For more information or to schedule an interview with Belva AI's leadership, please contact Thad Lewis at [email protected] .

SOURCE Belva AI

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED