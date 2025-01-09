Norway Slates Over $60M To Buy Drones For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Norwegian Defense Bjørn Arild Gram said during the meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group on Thursday that his country has allocated 700 million Norwegian kroner (about $61.3 million) within a drone procurement initiative for Ukraine.

That's according to a press release from the Norwegian , seen by Ukrinform.

“Norway has recently contributed NOK 700 million to a multinational initiative to procure drones for Ukraine,” Gram told the meeting.

Gram also held a bilateral meeting with Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, telling him that Norway is contributing to a new supply of drones in cooperation with the United Kingdom and the International Fund for Ukraine (IFU).

“Ukraine continues to have a strong need for additional military equipment to defend itself against Russia's war of aggression. Drones are a critical part of this effort, both for protecting critical infrastructure and for use on the front line,” Gram said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the United Kingdom, together with other NATO member states, will send 30,000 FPV drones to Ukraine after the international Drone Capability Coalition awarded contracts worth GBP 45 million.