Kuwait Dep. FM Chairs Priorities Committee Session
KUWAIT, Jan 9 (KUNA) -- The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, on Thursday chaired a meeting of the committee for following up on liabilities and priorities during the State of Kuwait's mandate as chair of the GCC.
The deputy foreign minister and the officials examined the commission agenda, related to Kuwait's leadership of the 45th session of the GCC Supreme Council, in addition to main forthcoming liabilities "within the framework of Kuwait's chairmanship." (end)
