Kuwait Dep. FM Chairs Priorities Committee Session

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 9 (KUNA) -- The Deputy of Foreign Affairs, Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, on Thursday chaired a meeting of the committee for following up on and priorities during the State of Kuwait's mandate as chair of the GCC.

The deputy foreign minister and the officials examined the commission agenda, related to Kuwait's leadership of the 45th session of the GCC Supreme Council, in addition to main forthcoming liabilities "within the framework of Kuwait's chairmanship." (end)

