Cirium Launches Industry-First Genai Assistant For On-Time Performance

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Cirium, the world's most trusted source of analytics, has unveiled the industry's first generative AI assistant designed specifically for airline and airport on-time performance (OTP). OTP Awards AI is the first of Cirium's generative AI assistants designed to supplement the analysis of Cirium's 2024 On-Time Performance Review.

The AI assistant empowers anyone connected to aviation to dig deeper into the top performer results, review the on-time performance scores, tracked flights and completion factor insights, and uncover performance trends with ease. With this tool, users can query and compare their metrics with industry leaders to identify performance gaps.

“2025 will be a pivotal year for aviation as it seeks to enhance the use of analytics and automate workflows,” said Jeremy Bowen , Cirium CEO.“Cirium's new AI assistants supports the growing need for data availability, which is essential for advanced, data-driven decision-making. The first of our assistants is designed to augment the analysis of the 2024 Cirium On-Time Performance Review and is the first of its kind in the market. This is only the beginning.”

Using the assistant, the user can uncover insights and identify airline and airport performance trends. The tool can show a carrier's ability to recover from disruption and maintain a high level of on-time performance. One of the key features of the OTP Awards AI is its ability for airlines and airports to compare their performance with that of their peers. The OTP Awards AI is the first of several assistants that Cirium will be releasing to the market this year.

Cirium's AI assistants are being created with a focus on accuracy and precision by connecting directly to Cirium's industry leading data platform, which is considered to be the most comprehensive in the industry. Up next is the OTP Improvement AI , which is designed to take OTP analysis even further and pinpoint opportunities for operational efficiency, enhancing situational awareness and conducting deep disruption analysis.

About Cirium

Cirium® is the world's most trusted source of aviation analytics. The company delivers powerful data and cutting-edge analytics to empower a wide spectrum of industry players. Equipping airlines, airports, travel enterprises, aircraft manufacturers, and financial entities with the clarity and intelligence they need to optimize their operations, make informed decisions, and accelerate revenue growth.

Cirium® is part of LexisNexis® Risk Solutions, a RELX business, which provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. The shares of RELX PLC are traded on the London, Amsterdam and New York Stock Exchanges using the following ticker symbols: London: REL; Amsterdam: REN; New York: RELX.

For further information please follow Cirium® on LinkedIn or visit cirium .

