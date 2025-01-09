MENAFN - PR Newswire) This revolutionary isn't just imagining the future-it's building it, and empowering individuals and businesses to reimagine wellness, education, and impact. Mission 2025 proudly supports four trailblazing nonprofits: Grey Team , Meets Golden , Coalition for Radical Life Extension , and Roots of Promise .

Meet the Future: AI Wellness Digital Avatars

AI Wellness is putting AI-powered Digital Avatars in the spotlight-game-changers for education, engagement, and efficiency:



Personalized Learning – Insights customized to individual goals.

Time-Saving Automation – Freeing professionals to focus on purpose and impact. Scalable Engagement – Virtual consultations, wellness insights, and interactive training tools.

"Our avatars don't just share information-they inspire transformation," says Abby Aboitiz, Founder of AI Wellness.

Co-Founder Dr. Gideon Kwok shares:

"I've created my own spatial digital avatar-and it's absolutely surreal! It's my voice, my personality, and my expertise, captured in AI form. Now I can be in multiple places at once-educating, training, and inspiring-without ever leaving my office!"

Ask My Avatar Challenge: A Year-Long Quest for Discovery

Ready to dive into the future of AI wellness?

AI Wellness invites attendees to experience the Ask My Avatar Challenge-an interactive, year-long wellness journey kicking off at CES Week 2025:



Where to Experience It:

Booth #55026 at our partner booth JC Live – Venetian Hall A-D. (Just to the right of the AARP booth) Desert Moon Wellness Clinic – Celebrated as the first Top 111 Clinic.

Interactive Experiences Include:



AI Wellness Mirrors – Real-time wellness insights and tools powered by AI avatars. Wellness Partnership locations– Hosted in spas, clinics, salons, and more globally.

Can't make it to CES?

No problem! Reach out to AI Wellness to join us or partner with us at any of our 8 activations health/wellness events happening across the country throughout 2025.

Curated Wellness Bundles: Transforming Wellness-One Experience at a Time

AI Wellness Bundles combine top-tier products, diagnostics, and education for a 360° approach to transformation:



Instant Results – Real-time diagnostics and actionable insights.

Personalized Pathways – Solutions for physical, mental, and emotional well-being. Purpose-Driven Impact – A portion of proceeds supports featured nonprofits.

Top 111 Clinics: Honoring Visionaries in Wellness Innovation

AI Wellness proudly names Desert Moon Wellness as the first inductee in the Top 111 Clinics, honoring its leadership in merging AI-powered health solutions with transformative care.

CES 2025 Spotlight: Where Innovation Meets Inspiration

Look for the AI Wellness Team during CES Week-they'll be scouting:



Top 111 Forward Thinkers .

Top 111 Innovators .

Top 11 Original Genius Ideas. Create your Digital Avatar

How to Find Us:



AI Wellness TV Shirts – Look for our dynamic, standout team. AI Power Suits – Worn by TV hosts showcasing our signature logo.

Win Big with Raffles and Giveaways:



Nudora Gut Health Wellness Products.

epsolutionTM : A premium blend of Magnesium Sulfate Epsom Salt and Siberian Fir essential oil, created by Nick and Nikki Giacara. Learn More

Mr. Lulu Skincare : Targeting pigmentation concerns like dark spots, acne scars, sun damage, melasma, and dull skin. Learn More

Global Healing : Cutting-edge wellness products founded by Dr. Edward Group. Learn More

Silverceuticals : Advanced silver-based health solutions by Dr. Keith Moeller. Learn More

Rejuran Scar Gel : A revolutionary approach to skincare and healing.

Mindbody Matrix Water : A wellness breakthrough by Dr. TK Hyun. Learn More

Pneuma Nitric Oxide : Solutions for nitric oxide health by Dr. Nathan Bryan. Learn More

Visual Healing Experience : A collaboration between Louie Schwartzberg's Moving Art, Assisted Intelligence Wellness, and Earable Neuroscience . More Exciting Prizes!

Mission 2025: Innovation That Moves the World

Mission 2025 is more than a campaign-it's a movement built on the belief that education drives transformation.

Key Initiatives Include:



Angels of Alignment Gala – Honoring changemakers leading the wellness revolution.

Ask My Avatar Challenge – A year-long exploration of AI-powered wellness.

Top 111 Nominations – Recognizing trailblazers shaping the future. SMART Protocol – A cutting-edge roadmap for reaching wellness goals.

Your Mission Starts Now!

Ready to transform health, wellness, and education?

Visit us online to:



Build Your Digital Avatar. Join the Ask My Avatar Challenge.

[email protected]



Welcome to the Future. Welcome to Mission 2025.

