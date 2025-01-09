(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Pimpri Pune, Maharashtra, India Dr. D. Y. Patil Medical College, Hospital & Research Centre Pimpri Pune is set to launch a unique value-added course in Bharatnatyam for its medical students, commencing in December 2024. This

initiative integrates the classical Indian temple art form into medical education, offering students a creative outlet to relieve stress, focus their minds and enhance overall well-being.



Bharatnatyam Guru Dr. Swati Daithankar along with Medical Students and Department of Physiology of Dr. D. Y. Patil Medical College, Hospital & Research Centre, Pimpri, Pune





This 9 Week course, guided by the esteemed Guru Dr. Swati Daithankar , will be offered currently for MBBS students. This Value Added Course offered by the Department of Physiology will have classes every Tuesday and Thursday from 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM. Bharatnatyam, a classical dance form rooted in Indian cultural heritage, is celebrated for its ability to cultivate poise, stability and mindfulness. By incorporating Rasa, Taal, Abhinay and mythological stories into the curriculum, this course aims to deepen students' appreciation for the art form while promoting mental peace and balance amidst rigorous academic schedules. The course also aims to mark World Dance Day on April 29, 2025 , with a celebration featuring performances by the student.



Guru Dr. Swati Daithankar , who will lead the course, shared,“Bharatnatyam is not just a dance form but a medium for self-expression and inner balance. This course will introduce students to its profound aesthetics, teaching them the importance of rhythm, coordination and focus.”



Highlighting the vision behind the course, Dr. (Mrs.) Bhagyashree Patil, Pro-Chancellor, Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth, Pune , said,“Through this initiative, we aim to provide students with a meaningful break from their rigorous academic schedules while fostering their overall development. Bharatnatyam's blend of physical movement and cultural depth makes it an ideal addition to their educational journey.”





Dr. Yashraj Patil, Trustee and Treasurer of Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth, Pimpri, Pune , remarked,“This value-added course in Bharatnatyam reflects our commitment to creating a well-rounded learning environment. It not only connects students with India's rich cultural heritage but also equips them with tools to manage stress and enhance their overall academic performance.”



Emphasizing the student-centric benefits, Dr. Rekha Arcot, Dean of Dr. D. Y. Patil Medical College, Hospital & Research Centre , stated,“Medical education can be demanding and initiatives like this help students find balance and build resilience. Bharatnatyam, with its focus on rhythm and expression, encourages mindfulness, discipline and creativity, which are essential for personal and professional growth.”



The course combines theoretical and practical aspects, covering rhythmic patterns, hand gestures, foundational dance steps and breathing exercises. Students will also explore the history and aesthetics of Bharatnatyam, enriching their understanding of this classical art form.





This initiative underscores Dr. D. Y. Patil Medical College, Hospital & Research Centre's commitment to holistic education, empowering students to achieve academic excellence while maintaining mental and emotional well-being.





