Capital Q Ventures Announces Investment Into Dayglow

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Capital Q Ventures Logo

Dayglow Logo

Capital Q Ventures commits $250,000 to Dayglow Coffee, joining the team as a strategic advisor

- Michael Quatrini, CEO of Capital Q Ventures, Inc, FL, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Dayglow, a rapidly growing craft beverage brand known for its curated selection of exclusive coffees and innovative collaborations, has announced a $250,000 from Capital Q Ventures. Alongside the backing, Capital Q Ventures will join Dayglow as a strategic advisor to guide its nationwide expansion.Dayglow has gained a loyal following with its multiple locations in Chicago and California, the addition of its craft brewery and taproom, Niteglow, in Brooklyn, New York, and its recent high-profile partnership with Netflix's Chef's Table. The company is poised to scale its operations, broaden its subscription base, and increase access to its unique coffee experiences across the U.S.“We're incredibly excited to partner with Dayglow on this journey,” said Michael Quatrini, CEO of Capital Q Ventures.“Their dedication to crafting exceptional coffee experiences and their innovative approach to the specialty coffee industry align perfectly with our values. We believe Dayglow is positioned to become a leader in the craft beverages space, and we're thrilled to bring our resources and expertise to help them scale nationwide.”Dayglow is led by a dynamic team of cousins and brothers: Tohm Ifergan, Philippe Ifergan, and Jonny Ifergan. Tohm and Philippe, cousins with a shared passion for coffee, bring deep industry knowledge to Dayglow. Tohm, a coffee savant with a history of launching successful coffee brands for celebrities, works closely with Philippe, a seasoned business leader in Chicago. Jonny, Tohm's brother, runs Niteglow in Brooklyn, New York, blending the worlds of craft beer and coffee in a unique way that complements Dayglow's mission.“Michael Quatrini and Capital Q Ventures bring more than just investment-they bring vision, expertise, and a shared passion for excellence,” said Tohm Ifergan, co-founder of Dayglow Coffee.“We're excited to work together to bring Dayglow's unique experiences to coffee lovers across the country.”With Capital Q Ventures joining as a strategic partner, Dayglow Coffee is accelerating its plans to expand its physical locations, enhance its digital platforms, and grow its portfolio of exclusive, one-of-a-kind coffees.

Investor Relations

Capital Q Ventures Inc.

407-307-2277 ext. 302

email us here

Visit us on social media:

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.