Wachusett Brewing Company Unveils Rebranding Project And Local Celebrity Brand Ambassador

The updated look of Wachusett Packaging

Wachusett Blueberry Packaging

New Wachusett logo and alternative lockups

WESTMINSTER, MA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Wachusett Brewing Company unveils a significant rebranding effort and announces Ayla Brown as an official brand ambassador.The Wachusett Brewing Company has been an iconic brewery in Westminster Mass for over 30 years, best known for its Blueberry Ale and Brew Yards Venue. The brand and packaging have undergone some changes over the years with its last refresh in 2021. The new branding is a stark departure from the recent minimalist design.“We had an incredible opportunity and responsibility to show everyone the heartbeat and excitement of this brand,” said Rob Day VP of Marketing For Wachusett.“In our strategic review of the brand we dialed in on what makes this company special – Fun, Simplicity and a little bit of country attitude. That's what we wanted to bring to life in the logos and packaging,” he added.The Blueberry Ale is the flagship beer of the Wachusett portfolio and is often synonymous with the brand. The new look ditches the minimalist, color-blocking template for a much more illustrative approach and farm-sign feel. The iconic barn illustration that calls back to the brand's origins carries on in the new look but moves from the prominent logo position to a part of the idyllic countryside scene.“When we purchased this brand in early 2024 we saw a lot of potential to amplify the heritage of Wachusett and make it more competitive in the current beer market,” explained Steve Kierstead, CEO of Finestkind Brewing – owners of Wachusett Brewing.“Sales had stumbled a bit in recent years, but there was great beer, great people and a great story to tell. We just had to dig it up,” Kierstead continued.For this project Wachusett Brewing Co tapped CODO Design of Indianapolis for brand identity and core packaging. CODO specializes in designing craft beer brands and has done so for 15 years.“It was a no brainer to work with CODO on this project. We knew they could respect the origins of the brand and breathe some fun and life into it.” Day said.“Reimagining a beloved legacy brand like Wachusett is a delicate balance,” said Isaac Arthur – Founder of CODO Design.“We were tasked with how to honor their 30-year heritage (and the loyal community they've built), while positioning the brand for its next chapter of growth. We wanted to create something that would resonate with longtime fans while attracting the next generation of fans as well,” he continued.Wachusett also announced the extension of the Wally New England Hazy IPA. In 2025 they will be releasing a Double Wally – 9% ABV Double IPA and bringing back Wally Juice as well. Double Wally will also hit shelves in the 19.2oz can format.The news didn't stop with beer releases and fresh graphics. Wachusett has tapped local personality Ayla Brown as an official brand ambassador. Ayla is known for being a country musician and former country radio personality. She is often featured as the National Anthem singer at the Boston Celtics games and has launched a new Podcast The Hangout with Jonathan and Ayla.“She's a natural fit to help us tell our story,” claimed Day.“She's the personification of our Catch a Good Time tagline, a genuine fan of the beer, and a wonderful family woman,” he continued.“I am beyond excited to be the new brand ambassador for Wachusett Brewing Co; especially the Blueberry Ale an iconic beer that holds a special place in my heart,” said Brown.“My family and I have been enjoying this refreshing brew for years, and I am thrilled to share my love for it with others as we celebrate this amazing partnership.”Ayla will be representing the brand with appearances and social media posts throughout the year. She will also be scheduling performances at the Wachusett Brew Yard during the year.About Wachusett Brewing Co.Wachusett Brewing Company is an iconic Massachusetts brewery nestled near the Wachusett Mountain in Westminster Mass. The brewery has been a pioneer in craft beer since 1994. They've become renowned for their Blueberry Ale among a portfolio of incredible beers. They pride themselves on keeping it fun, simple and a little bit country.The company operates a large taproom, restaurant and entertainment venue known as the Brew Yards in Westminster Mass as well as an outpost in the Worcester Public Market. Customers can catch a good time and great beer at either location throughout the week.###

