ISA Announces 2025 Society Leadership
Date
1/9/2025 12:16:19 PM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
DURHAM, N.C., Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Society of automation (ISA) - the leading professional society for automation - has announced its Society leadership for the term beginning 1 January 2025. Members of the Executive Board include:
President: Scott Reynolds, Johns Manville, A berkshire hathaway Company
President-elect Secretary: Ashley Weckwerth, P.E., Burns and McDonnell
Past President: Prabhu Soundarrajan, Kingston Capital
Treasurer: Ardis Bartle, Apex Measurement and Controls
CEO and Executive Director: Claire Fallon, International Society of Automation
Dr. Soloman Almadi, Saudi Aramco
Marco Ayala, MITRE
Alan Bryant, P.E., PMP, Occidental
Alexa Burr, National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA)
Francisco Diaz-Andreu, Repsol
Nick Erickson, AWC, Inc.
Colleen Goldsborough, CPSC, United Electric Supply
Sherry LaBonne, Rockwell Automation
David Lee, C.Eng, FIChemE, User Centered Design Services
Robert M. Lee, Dragos
Edward Naranjo
Mary Riedel, Martin Control Systems, Inc.
Megan Samford, Schneider Electric
Sujata Tilak, Ascent Intellimation
Jeff Winter, Critical Manufacturing
These individuals have demonstrated their strong commitment to
ISA and to
visioning
the role that the Society plays in the future of the automation community.
"I am honored to welcome this new slate of exceptional professionals to
ISA leadership," said Mr. Reynolds. "I am delighted to see such a wide array of experience across ISA and the industry sectors our Society serves. I look forward to working with this group to continue the growth trajectory of ISA and empower our global community of automation professionals."
Nominations for Executive Board are accepted annually from 1 January to 15 February. For more information, visit .
About ISA
The International Society of Automation (ISA) is a non-profit professional association founded in 1945 to create a better world through automation. ISA's mission is to empower the global automation community through standards and knowledge sharing. ISA develops widely used global standards and conformity assessment programs; certifies professionals; provides education and training; publishes books and technical articles; hosts conferences and exhibits; and provides networking and career development programs for its members and customers around the world. Learn more at .
SOURCE The International Society of Automation
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN09012025003732001241ID1109073655
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.