ISA Announces 2025 Society Leadership

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

DURHAM, N.C., Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Society of (ISA) - the leading professional society for automation - has announced its Society leadership for the term beginning 1 January 2025. Members of the Executive Board include:



President: Scott Reynolds, Johns Manville, A Company

President-elect Secretary: Ashley Weckwerth, P.E., Burns and McDonnell

Past President: Prabhu Soundarrajan, Kingston Capital

Treasurer: Ardis Bartle, Apex Measurement and Controls

CEO and Executive Director: Claire Fallon, International Society of Automation

Dr. Soloman Almadi, Saudi Aramco

Marco Ayala, MITRE

Alan Bryant, P.E., PMP, Occidental

Alexa Burr, National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA)

Francisco Diaz-Andreu, Repsol

Nick Erickson, AWC, Inc.

Colleen Goldsborough, CPSC, United Electric Supply

Sherry LaBonne, Rockwell Automation

David Lee, C.Eng, FIChemE, User Centered Design Services

Robert M. Lee, Dragos

Edward Naranjo

Mary Riedel, Martin Control Systems, Inc.

Megan Samford, Schneider Electric

Sujata Tilak, Ascent Intellimation Jeff Winter, Critical Manufacturing

These individuals have demonstrated their strong commitment to

ISA and to

visioning

the role that the Society plays in the future of the automation community.

"I am honored to welcome this new slate of exceptional professionals to

ISA leadership," said Mr. Reynolds. "I am delighted to see such a wide array of experience across ISA and the industry sectors our Society serves. I look forward to working with this group to continue the growth trajectory of ISA and empower our global community of automation professionals."

Nominations for Executive Board are accepted annually from 1 January to 15 February. For more information, visit .

About ISA

The International Society of Automation (ISA) is a non-profit professional association founded in 1945 to create a better world through automation. ISA's mission is to empower the global automation community through standards and knowledge sharing. ISA develops widely used global standards and conformity assessment programs; certifies professionals; provides education and training; publishes books and technical articles; hosts conferences and exhibits; and provides networking and career development programs for its members and customers around the world. Learn more at .

SOURCE The International Society of Automation

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED