Kardex Releases 25 Expert Thoughts On Warehouse Automation Trends For 2025

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Warehouse Trends for 2025: 25 Expert Thoughts

New Article from Kardex Offers Actionable Insights to Help Warehouses and Distribution Centers Thrive Throughout 2025

- Christina Dube, Director of Marketing & Communications, AmericaWEXFORD, PA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Kardex Remstar, a global leader in warehouse automation solutions, announced the release of its latest resource, Warehouse Automation Trends for 2025: 25 Expert Thoughts .As the industry braces for continued technological advancements and labor challenges, this must-read article provides actionable advice and key takeaways from 25 industry experts .This forward-thinking piece is designed to help warehouse managers, distribution centers, and supply chain professionals navigate the evolving demands of the logistics landscape this year. By combining expert perspectives with practical solutions, it empowers leaders to drive innovation, efficiency, and resilience in their operations.Key highlights of 25 Expert Thoughts on Warehouse Automation Trends for 2025 include:.The Rise of Robotics and AI: Insights into how Robotics as a Service (RaaS), AI-driven optimization, and digital twins are transforming the industry..Workforce & Labor Challenges: Strategies to address labor shortages with robotics and automation while improving operational reliability..Sustainability in Warehousing: Expert recommendations for integrating green practices into logistics strategies.In addition to expert insights in each of the 25 trends, this article features actionable takeaways - practical steps warehouse and distribution centers can implement to stay competitive in a rapidly changing industry. This resource is an essential read for professionals looking to gain a competitive edge in 2025 and beyond.About KardexKardex is a leading global partner for intralogistics solutions in an attractive and growing market. The Group offers premium automated products, standardized systems and lifecycle services that guarantee high availability and low total cost of ownership. Kardex provides an intelligent entry into automation with its dynamic storage and retrieval systems, offers integrated material handling systems, small parts storage systems and automated high-bay warehouses and acts as a global AutoStoreTM partner, offering flexible and modular storage and order fulfillment solutions. The Group employs around 2'500 people in over 30 countries. Kardex Holding AG has been listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 1989.

Christina Dube

Kardex

+1 800-639-5805

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.