Correcting Headline

Date
1/9/2025 10:05:42 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
ENV-US-KUWAIT
Kuwaiti Embassy in US urges citizens to be cautious amid wildfires
WASHINGTON, Jan 9 (KUNA) -- The State of Kuwait Embassy in the US on Thursday urged Kuwaiti citizens currently present in Los Angeles and its suburbs to take precautions amid the gusty winds that have caused wildfires.
The embassy in a statement affirmed necessity to abide by the safety instructions declared by the local authorities. It also urged the citizens to contact it and the general consulates on the following phone numbers:
-- The embassy in Washington: 2022620758
-- The general consulate in Los Angeles: 3102793644
-- The consulate in New York: 9172426688
-- The cultural office: 2023642106
-- The health office: 2023202415. (end)
rk
MENAFN09012025000071011013ID1109073265
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.