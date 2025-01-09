Correcting Headline

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ENV-US-KUWAIT

Kuwaiti Embassy in US urges citizens to be cautious amid wildfires



WASHINGTON, Jan 9 (KUNA) -- The State of Kuwait Embassy in the US on Thursday urged Kuwaiti citizens currently present in Los Angeles and its suburbs to take precautions amid the gusty winds that have caused wildfires.

The embassy in a statement affirmed necessity to abide by the safety instructions declared by the local authorities. It also urged the citizens to contact it and the general consulates on the following phone numbers:

-- The embassy in Washington: 2022620758

-- The general consulate in Los Angeles: 3102793644

-- The consulate in New York: 9172426688

-- The cultural office: 2023642106

-- The health office: 2023202415. (end)

rk











MENAFN09012025000071011013ID1109073265