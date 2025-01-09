Centric And Kattya & Co. Team Up To Deliver Measurable And Trackable Marketing Experiences For B2B Growth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

New partnership delivers data-driven, trackable results across digital marketing and events, empowering businesses with innovative, measurable growth strategies

- Usman Khalid - CEO of CentricHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Centric , a global leader in innovative digital marketing and technology-driven growth solutions, has joined forces with Kattya & Co. , an expert in strategic sales consulting, branding, and corporate event management. This strategic partnership aims to bridge marketing and sales landscape by delivering seamless, measurable, and results-oriented solutions tailored to businesses growth for B2B industries.Powerful Synergy: Combining Strengths for Business GrowthWith a shared commitment to empowering businesses, Centric and Kattya & Co. are poised to offer end-to-end services that combine cutting-edge digital marketing with impactful event strategies. By aligning their unique capabilities, the partnership delivers a unified approach to business growth:Kattya & Co.'s Expertise: With deep knowledge of strategic sales consulting, corporate event management, and community-driven campaigns, Kattya & Co. creates memorable experiences that connect brands with their audiences while driving tangible outcomes.Centric's Expertise: From website design and development to SEO, mobile app development, and data-driven digital marketing campaigns, Centric specializes in leveraging technology to transform brands and deliver measurable results.Transforming Marketing for the FutureKattya Distefano, Founder and CEO of Kattya & Co., added, "We are thrilled to collaborate with Centric to deliver comprehensive solutions that not only meet but exceed client expectations. Together, we're building a future where marketing initiatives are innovative, impactful, and sustainable.""Our partnership with Kattya & Co. embodies the perfect synergy between the digital and physical realms-bridging innovative marketing strategies with tangible sales outcomes. From AI-driven personalization to real-world conversions, and from seamless user experiences to impactful customer interactions, we're combining our strengths to empower businesses," said Usman Khalid, CEO of Centric. "By owning the digital space through both organic and paid efforts and integrating it with real-world engagement, we aim to deliver measurable growth that transforms the way businesses connect with their audiences."Enhanced Service OfferingsThis collaboration enables Centric and Kattya & Co. to provide a wide range of services, including:> Integrated Marketing Campaigns: Data-driven digital strategies combined with experiential event planning for consistent messaging and engagement.> Corporate Events and Activations: High-impact events tailored to boost brand visibility and foster meaningful connections.> SEO and Digital Advertising: Leveraging insights and analytics to enhance online discoverability and maximize ROI.> Persona Based Websites and Mobile Applications: Building intuitive platforms to support client needs, from e-commerce to corporate websites.> Community-Focused Campaigns: Designing initiatives that drive societal progress while aligning with brand values.Delivering Measurable OutcomesThe partnership underscores a mutual dedication to innovation, sustainability, and client-centric results. By combining their strengths, Centric and Kattya & Co. aim to deliver trackable and measurable results across both digital and event marketing, helping businesses achieve sustained growth in an increasingly competitive marketplace.About Kattya & Co.Kattya & Co. specializes in strategic sales consulting, marketing, and event management, creating impactful campaigns and events that empower businesses and connect them with their target audiences. Learn more at kattyaandco.About CentricCentric is a global innovator in digital marketing, growth hacking, and technology-driven solutions, offering cutting-edge services in web development, SEO, mobile apps, and more. Recognized for its commitment to measurable outcomes, Centric helps brands achieve their potential. Visit centricdxb.

