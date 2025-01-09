Kadena Partners With Ownera To Drive Institutional On-Ramping

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The partnership strengthens Kadena's position as a blockchain for traditional finance (TradFi) tokenization applications

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Kadena , the leading scalable Layer 1 Proof of Work (PoW) blockchain, announces a strategic partnership with Ownera , a leading fintech enabling seamless distribution and trading of tokenized assets through their global interconnectivity network. This collaboration integrates Kadena's advanced blockchain technology with tokenization applications using Ownera's FinP2P routers to connect with traditional financial applications, revolutionizing the tokenized asset ecosystem for institutional finance.

As the industry increasingly explores the convergence of blockchain technology and traditional finance (TradFi), particularly in areas like real-world assets (RWAs) and tokenized money market funds, this partnership paves the way for the seamless integration of decentralized applications with existing financial systems. This integration of tokenization solutions using Kadena's blockchain is the first step into joining Ownera's ecosystem, unlocking access to Kadena's secure, scalable, and energy-efficient network for financial institutions with applications connected to Ownera's FinP2P routers. This move aligns with Kadena's vision of broadening its offering to institutional partners and interconnecting the growing blockchain ecosystem and traditional finance applications.

“This partnership is monumental for the institutional strategy we've been working on at Kadena,” said Annelise Osborne, Kadena's Chief Business Officer.“Ownera's network includes major financial institutions, providing a channel for Kadena to become the blockchain of choice for sell-side institutions seeking a scalable, secure technology partner. By making Kadena's infrastructure available to tokenization applications using Ownera, we are ensuring they have a simple, efficient way to access the benefits of our innovative technology.”

Kadena's PoW blockchain leverages a unique architecture that combines energy efficiency with unparalleled scalability, making it a future-proof solution for institutional-grade applications. With its smart contract language Pact, Kadena offers robust security, simplicity, and clarity, empowering enterprises to build scalable decentralized applications with confidence. The initial phase of the partnership focuses on integrating Kadena into a tokenization application in the Ownera sandbox environment, laying the groundwork for future production-grade use cases. As this integration develops, Ownera participants, including banks, asset managers, and other financial institutions, will be able to utilize Kadena's highly scalable and secure blockchain infrastructure. The initial phase of the partnership focuses on integrating Kadena into Ownera's sandbox environment, laying the groundwork for future production-grade use cases. As this integration develops, Ownera participants, including banks, asset managers, and other financial institutions, will gain access to Kadena's highly scalable and secure blockchain infrastructure.

Ami Ben David, CEO & Founder of Ownera commented,“Our partnership with Kadena comes at a time when many major institutions are actively looking to leverage public blockchain technologies for their tokenization solutions, and investors are looking for access to institutional assets such as money market funds, real estate and debt instruments. We are really excited by this partnership and the ability of our clients to utilize the Kadena blockchain in the applications connected to our routers.”

The second phase of this partnership will explore use cases that align Kadena's infrastructure with the evolving needs of Ownera's router users. Kadena and Ownera are committed to driving institutional adoption of blockchain and advancing the development of tokenized asset ecosystems.

About Kadena

Kadena offers the industry's only Proof-of-Work Layer 1 blockchain that is infinitely scalable, secure, and decentralized. Its infrastructure-grade performance and impenetrable network empower users to develop high-value systems using Kadena's security-focused smart contract language, Pact. Founded in 2017 by Stuart Popejoy and Will Martino, who previously created J.P. Morgan's first blockchain and led the SEC's Crypto Steering Committee, Kadena aims to drive widespread blockchain adoption by providing a Web3 platform for solving real-world problems. Explore more about Kadena at .

About Ownera

Ownera is a technology company bringing interconnectivity solutions to the world of tokenized assets. Ownera's routers enable global distribution and liquidity by connecting tokenized assets distributed by sell-side institutions to buy-side demand. The routers facilitate the negotiation, orchestration and settlement of transactions between the counterparties and their various regulated service providers including custodians, broker dealers, transfer agents, cash providers, lenders and others. Ownera's routers implement the open FinP2P protocol originally pioneered by the company.

Ownera is backed by strategic investors including J.P. Morgan, U.S. Bancorp, LRC Group, Draper Goren Holm, tokentus investment AG, Accomplice Blockchain, Polymorphic Capital, The Ropart Group and Archax.

