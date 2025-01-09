NATO ships begin patrols in Baltic sea amid security concerns

(MENAFN) NATO vessels are set to start guarding critical locations in the Baltic Sea later this week, according to a report by Finnish public broadcaster YLE on Wednesday.



Approximately 10 ships, including those from NATO's Baltic Fleet and vessels provided by specific NATO countries, will conduct patrols and protection missions in the region until April. The ships will focus on safeguarding vital infrastructure, particularly energy and data cables, which are seen as increasingly vulnerable.



The mission aims to create a deterrent effect, raising the risks for any parties considering sabotaging these crucial cables. YLE noted that these efforts are part of broader security measures in the wake of several infrastructure incidents in the Baltic Sea.



Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the Baltic Sea has witnessed a surge in high-profile incidents involving critical infrastructure. Most recently, Finland reported the detention of the Eagle S tanker in connection with the damage to subsea cables on Christmas Day.



In November, two telecommunications cables linking Sweden and Denmark were severed, with authorities suspecting that the Chinese vessel Yi Peng 3, which sailed over the cables, may have been involved. China has since denied Sweden's request for an investigation into the ship's actions.

