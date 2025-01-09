Blinken discusses US-Turkey cooperation on PKK terrorism, Syria

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, outgoing US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated that the United States has been closely collaborating with Turkey, acknowledging its "very legitimate concerns" about the PKK terror group and broader issues.



"We’ve been working very closely with our ally, our partner, Turkey, which understandably has serious concerns about the PKK and terrorism, to help navigate this transition in a manner that addresses many of those concerns," Blinken said during a joint press conference with French Foreign Jean-Noel Barrot in Paris.



He highlighted the ongoing efforts to manage the complexities of the situation in Syria while addressing these challenges.



Blinken outlined a comprehensive strategy, which includes integrating the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) into Syrian national forces, facilitating the repatriation of foreign fighters, and tackling matters related to oil and border security.



The SDF is led by the YPG, a Syrian offshoot of the PKK terror group.



"This process will take time, and in the interim, what would be detrimental to the positive developments we see in Syria is any form of conflict," Blinken emphasized.

