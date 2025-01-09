Germany's foreign trade surplus increases in November

(MENAFN) Germany's foreign trade surplus expanded to €19.7 billion (USD20.3 billion) in November, up from €13.4 billion in October, according to official data released by Destatis on Thursday.



On a year-on-year basis, Germany's exports decreased by 3.5 percent, totaling €127.3 billion in November, while imports dropped by 2.9 percent, amounting to €107.6 billion.



Month-on-month, exports rose by 2.1 percent, reaching €127.3 billion, while imports fell by 3.3 percent, dropping to €107.6 billion in November compared to October.



Germany’s exports to other EU nations totaled €67.8 billion, while imports from these countries amounted to €55.0 billion in November.



Exports to non-EU countries stood at €59.5 billion, while imports from these countries totaled €52.6 billion in the same period.



Notably, German exports to the US increased by 14.5 percent from October, reaching €14.0 billion, while exports to China decreased by 4.2 percent, totaling €6.6 billion. Exports to the UK rose by 8.6 percent, amounting to €7.2 billion.



Germany’s imports in November were primarily sourced from China, totaling €13.4 billion.

