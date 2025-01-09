Trump responds to Canadian Premier`s resignation

(MENAFN) Following Canadian Prime Justin Trudeau's resignation due to internal party conflicts, U.S. President-elect Donald proposed that Canada should officially join the United States as its 51st state. Trump made this suggestion on his Truth Social platform, claiming many Canadians would welcome the idea. He argued that merging with the U.S. would eliminate tariffs, reduce taxes, and provide security against global threats like Russia and China.



Trudeau resigned on Monday amid pressure from within the Liberal Party, leaving him to serve as caretaker prime minister until a new leader is chosen. Trump linked Trudeau's resignation to his threat of imposing a 25% tariff on goods from Canada and Mexico, accusing them of unfair trade practices and harboring illegal immigration. Trudeau had attempted to resolve tensions with Trump directly, but the U.S. president-elect playfully referred to him as "governor" during a dinner in Florida and suggested that Canada should become part of the U.S.



Despite dismissive reactions from Ottawa, investor Kevin O'Leary speculated that half of Canada might support the idea. Trump’s remarks came shortly after the U.S. Congress certified the 2024 election results, ensuring his upcoming inauguration.

MENAFN09012025000045015687ID1109072569