Azenosertib Fast Track Designation granted for Cyclin E1 positive patients by U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

Manuscript focused on role of Cyclin E1/CDK2 activation predicting sensitivity to azenosertib published in npj Precision Oncology

Corporate event to be held on January 29, 2025 to provide updates on azenosertib clinical data, development and regulatory path

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zentalis® Pharmaceuticals, (Nasdaq: ZNTL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing clinically differentiated small molecule therapeutics targeting fundamental biological pathways of cancers, today announced that the FDA has granted Fast Track Designation to azenosertib for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer (PROC) who are positive via Cyclin E1 immunohistochemistry for protein levels. The FDA grants investigational medicines Fast Track Designation to facilitate the development and expedite the review of medicines that demonstrate the potential to treat serious conditions and fill an unmet medical need.

"Zentalis is sharply focused on our goal of bringing azenosertib to patients with gynecological malignancies,” said Ingmar Bruns, Chief Medical Officer.“The FDA's decision to grant Fast Track Designation for azenosertib in Cyclin E1 positive ovarian cancer patients underscores the unmet medical need in this patient population which has historically been associated with resistance to chemotherapy and poor patient outcomes. This designation provides meaningful benefits, including those that may expedite the regulatory review of this product candidate in this patient population. We look forward to sharing updated azenosertib clinical data and a regulatory update, including plans for registration-intent studies, at our corporate event on January 29.”

In addition, this week npj Precision Oncology published a paper from Zentalis researchers highlighting the role of Cyclin E1/CDK2 activation in predicting sensitivity to azenosertib.

“The data in this manuscript provide functional and mechanistic demonstration that preclinical models with high levels of Cyclin E1 activation are particularly sensitive to azenosertib inhibition, along with supporting clinical data from select patients enrolled in azenosertib clinical studies,” said Mark Lackner, Chief Scientific Officer.“We believe these data support a biomarker-directed strategy to identify patients most likely to benefit from azenosertib.”

Corporate Event

On January 29, 2025, at 8:00am ET Zentalis will host a webcast to present data from its studies of azenosertib in PROC and provide a regulatory and development update, including the following:



Topline results from 102 patients enrolled in Part 1b of the Phase 2 DENALI study (ZN-c3-005) of azenosertib monotherapy in platinum resistant high-grade serous ovarian cancer

Final results from patients treated at therapeutic doses in the Phase 1b ZN-c3-001 azenosertib monotherapy trial in solid tumors, including 69 PROC patients

Topline data from 61 patients in the monotherapy arm of the Phase 1/2 MAMMOTH (ZN-c3-006) trial of azenosertib as a monotherapy and in combination with PARP inhibitor (niraparib) in PARP-resistant PROC in partnership with GSK

Presentation of design of registration-intent study and a regulatory update Initial data from the Phase 1 ZN-c3-016 azenosertib + BEACON regimen (encorafenib + cetuximab) trial in BRAF mutant metastatic colorectal cancer in partnership with Pfizer



Additional information on the corporate webcast, including registration links and dial in information, will be posted to the Investors & Media section of

About Azenosertib

Azenosertib is a novel, selective, and orally bioavailable inhibitor of WEE1 currently being evaluated as a monotherapy and in combination clinical studies in ovarian cancer and additional tumor types. WEE1 acts as a master regulator of the G1-S and G2-M cell cycle checkpoints, through negative regulation of both CDK1 and CDK2, to prevent cycling of cells with damaged DNA. By inhibiting WEE1, azenosertib enables cell cycle progression in the presence of high levels of DNA damage, thereby resulting in the further accumulation of DNA damage and leading to mitotic catastrophe and cancer cell death.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis® Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing clinically differentiated small molecule therapeutics targeting fundamental biological pathways of cancers. The Company's lead product candidate, azenosertib (ZN-c3), is a potentially first-in-class and best-in-class WEE1 inhibitor for advanced solid tumors. Azenosertib is being evaluated as a monotherapy and in combination across multiple clinical trials and has broad franchise potential. In clinical trials, azenosertib has been well tolerated and has demonstrated anti-tumor activity as a single agent across multiple tumor types and in combination with several chemotherapy backbones. As part of its azenosertib clinical development program, the Company is exploring enrichment strategies targeting tumors of high genomic instability, such as Cyclin E1 positive tumors and tumors with oncogenic driver mutations. The Company is also leveraging its extensive experience and capabilities across cancer biology and medicinal chemistry to advance its research on protein degraders. Zentalis has operations in San Diego.

