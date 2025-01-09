Iran issues warning to Israel of possible ‘large-scale war’

(MENAFN) Iran has warned Israel that another military strike could lead to a large-scale war, with Foreign Abbas Araghchi telling Chinese that the country is prepared for further attacks. In a December interview with China’s CCTV, Araghchi emphasized Iran’s readiness to respond and urged Israel to avoid reckless actions that could have severe consequences.



The ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran has seen multiple direct military exchanges over the past year, including missile and airstrikes, but Araghchi expressed hope that would prevent an escalation. Iran continues to work with regional and international allies, such as China, to ease tensions and avoid war.



Recent incidents, including missile attacks by Houthi forces on Israel and Israeli airstrikes on Iranian positions, have heightened hostilities. Additionally, Israel’s targeting of Iranian sites in Syria and ongoing tensions over Iran’s nuclear program have raised concerns of a broader conflict. While Israeli officials believe there may be a strategic window for military action, Araghchi reiterated Iran’s commitment to peaceful nuclear energy and its willingness to negotiate, but only under terms of mutual respect.

