Germany plans on ending protection status for Syrians

(MENAFN) Germany’s Interior Minister, Nancy Faeser, announced a reassessment of the protection status for Syrian refugees, citing the improved conditions in Syria following the overthrow of President Bashar Assad. In an interview with the Funke group on Sunday, Faeser suggested that some Syrians currently residing in Germany may need to return home.



This change in policy follows Assad's downfall after a surprise offensive by jihadist group Hayat Tahrir-al-Sham (HTS), which led to the collapse of the Syrian military and the government. Faeser proposed that well-integrated refugees who contribute positively to German society could remain, while those wishing to return would receive assistance. However, refugees involved in criminal activity or extremism would be deported.



The Federal Office for Migration and Refugees (BAMF) will review protection grants, and those no longer needing protection due to improved conditions in Syria may have their status revoked. However, refugees with work or educational residency status would be exempt from this review. Faeser also emphasized that legal options for deportation have been expanded and would be used as soon as the situation in Syria allows.



Currently, nearly one-third of the 975,000 refugees in Germany have subsidiary protection status, which allows them to stay due to the ongoing civil war in Syria. Meanwhile, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock visited Damascus to explore the potential for an inclusive political process and guarantees for human rights in the country.

