Flea, Tick And Heartworm Products Market Forecast, 2030: A $10.9 Billion Opportunity With Preventive Care Taking Center Stage

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Flea, Tick and Heartworm Products Size, Share & Trends Analysis, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global flea, tick and heartworm products market size is expected to reach USD 10.90 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.4% from 2024 to 2030, according to the report. The market is experiencing an upsurge in developing and launching innovative products. These products can effectively manage parasitic complications in cats & dogs and prove to be a useful parallel option for treatment for pet owners and veterinarians. One such prominent example is flea & tick control collars. These products are just like normal pet collars but contain a specific drug capable of repelling the infestation of fleas, ticks and mosquitoes for some time.



Apart from Seresto by Elanco, other emerging and established players are actively investing in the development of similar collars but utilize novel approaches to enhance infestation control. These launches can also be considered attempts by other companies to capture the market amidst the lawsuit against Seresto Collar. For example, in January 2024, Neogen Corporation launched a collar named Provecta. This collar uses a combination of drugs called deltamethrin and methoprene to inhibit flea and tick growth in dogs and cats. This collar claims to provide six months of protection from fleas, ticks, and mosquitoes.

Furthermore, approvals for injectable products capable of providing long-term animal protection are further intensifying the competitive rivalry. For example, in May 2023, Merck Animal Health received approval for the Bravecto Quantum sale in Australia. This injectable parasiticide can provide over one year of protection against fleas & ticks. Such instances act as catalysts in driving the market by promoting innovative product development that can effectively address the gaps in the prevention & treatment of FTH complications in animals.

Another crucial driver of the demand for these flea, tick and heartworm products is the rising cases of flea and tick infestation in animals worldwide. For example, according to a May 2024 study published in the Veterinary Medicine & Science Journal, the prevalence of fleas and ticks in dogs from the African country of Ethiopia was estimated to be 69.7% and 36.7%, respectively.

Moreover, across the world, in India, the infestation rate of ticks was estimated to be 57.1% in dogs, according to the January 2024 study published in the Acarological Studies Journal. Furthermore, a March 2023 study published in Psyche Journal of Entomology estimated that the prevalence of fleas and ticks in cats from Iran was around 89% and 63%, respectively. This high infestation rate of parasites like fleas and ticks points towards the growing need for effective products to bring this infestation under control, hence boosting market growth.

Flea, Tick and Heartworm Products Market: Report Highlights

Based on product, the treatment products segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 76% in 2023. This segment is further divided into products like spot-on, oral pills/chewables, sprays, liquid solutions, shampoos, etc. This spot-on product took the highest share owing to its ease of access, greater absorption, and effective treatment.

Based on type, the prescription segment dominated the with a market share of over 60% in 2023. Most flea and tick medications doctors prescribe are taken orally, typically as a tasty, chewable tablet or applied topically for ectoparasites like fleas & ticks.

Based on animal, the canine segment dominated with a share of over 48% in 2023 because dogs are the primary species affected by FTH complications, and there are several flea, tick, and heartworm preventative and treatment options available for dogs. The market has grown due to an increasing prevalence of parasite infection in the canine population.

Based on mode of delivery, the topical segment dominated the market in 2023 due to its advantages over oral flea, tick, and heartworm medications. One of the primary advantages of topical flea treatments is that many are not systemically absorbed, which means they do not penetrate the skin barrier or enter a pet's bloodstream. This may be advantageous for animals with a history of adverse drug reactions or who have not previously responded well to oral flea treatments.

Based on parasite, the external parasite segment dominated the market in 2023. This is attributable to the high prevalence of external parasites like fleas and ticks among dogs and cats.

Based on care, the preventive care segment held the dominant revenue share in 2023 and is expected to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the fact that veterinarians, as well as animal welfare organizations throughout the world, focus on taking preventive measures for flea, tick and heartworm complications.

Based on distribution channel, the online segment is estimated to grow the most over the forecast period. This growth is driven by factors such as increasing penetration of online pharmacies in under-developed and developing economies, increasing variety of OTC products, and, most importantly, the convenience of procuring flea, tick and heartworm products.

In 2023, North America accounted for the largest market share of 39.71%. The number of Americans who own pets is increasing, which is driving up demand for flea, tick and heartworm products. The region's need for FTH products is also anticipated to grow as the incidence of illnesses caused by fleas, ticks, and heartworms in pets rises. The Asia Pacific (APAC) market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of over 8.9% over the forecast period owing to this high transmission rate of vector-borne infections in dogs & cats in the region, and the need for appropriate veterinary medications. Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $6.59 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $10.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.4% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights

Chapter 3. Flea, Tick & Heartworm (FTH) Products Market Variable Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market

3.1.2. Ancillary Market

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.1.1. Growing Importance of Preventive Care

3.2.1.2. Emergence of Novel FTH Products

3.2.1.3. Rise in Spread of Heartworm Disease among Animals

3.2.1.4. Rise in Awareness Campaigns

3.2.1.5. Increasing Cases of Parasitic Infestations

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.2.2.1. Lack of Awareness Among Animal Owners

3.2.2.2. High Consolidation of the Market

3.2.2.3. Risks Associated with some FTH Products

3.2.3. Market Opportunity Analysis

3.2.4. Market Challenge Analysis

3.3. Flea, Tick & Heartworm (FTH) Products Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis

3.3.3. Regulatory Framework by Key Countries

3.3.4. Estimated Animal Population, by Key Species, by Key Countries, 2018-2023

3.3.5. Revenue of Key Blockbuster Drugs (2023)

3.3.6. Pricing Analysis

3.3.7. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 4. Flea, Tick & Heartworm (FTH) Products Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. Flea, Tick & Heartworm (FTH) Products Market: Product Movement Analysis

4.3. Flea, Tick & Heartworm (FTH) Products Market Size & Trend Analysis, by product, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.4. Diagnostic Products

4.5. Treatment Products

Chapter 5. Flea, Tick & Heartworm (FTH) Products Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. Flea, Tick & Heartworm (FTH) Products Market: Type Movement Analysis

5.3. Flea, Tick & Heartworm (FTH) Products Market Size & Trend Analysis, by type, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

5.4. Prescription

5.5. OTC

Chapter 6. Flea, Tick & Heartworm (FTH) Products Market: Animal Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Segment Dashboard

6.2. Flea, Tick & Heartworm (FTH) Products Market: Animal Movement Analysis

6.3. Flea, Tick & Heartworm (FTH) Products Market Size & Trend Analysis, by animal, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

6.4. Canine

6.5. Feline

6.6. Others

Chapter 7. Flea, Tick & Heartworm (FTH) Products Market: By Mode of Delivery Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Segment Dashboard

7.2. Flea, Tick & Heartworm (FTH) Products Market: By Mode of Delivery Movement Analysis

7.3. Flea, Tick & Heartworm (FTH) Products Market Size & Trend Analysis, by mode of delivery, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

Chapter 8. Flea, Tick & Heartworm (FTH) Products Market: By Parasite Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. Segment Dashboard

8.2. Flea, Tick & Heartworm (FTH) Products Market: By Parasite Movement Analysis

8.3. Flea, Tick & Heartworm (FTH) Products Market Size & Trend Analysis, by parasite, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

8.3.1. External Parasite

8.3.2. Internal Parasite

Chapter 9. Flea, Tick & Heartworm (FTH) Products Market: Care Estimates & Trend Analysis

9.1. Segment Dashboard

9.2. Flea, Tick & Heartworm (FTH) Products Market: Care Movement Analysis

9.3. Flea, Tick & Heartworm (FTH) Products Market Size & Trend Analysis, by care, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

9.4. Preventive Care

9.5. Therapeutic Care

Chapter 10. Flea, Tick & Heartworm (FTH) Products Market: By Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis

10.1. Segment Dashboard

10.2. Flea, Tick & Heartworm (FTH) Products Market: By Distribution Channel Movement Analysis

10.3. Flea, Tick & Heartworm (FTH) Products Market Size & Trend Analysis, by distribution channel, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

10.3.1. Hospital/Clinic Pharmacy

10.3.2. Retail Pharmacy

10.3.3. Online Pharmacy

Chapter 11. Flea, Tick & Heartworm (FTH) Products Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

11.1. Regional Dashboard

11.2. Flea, Tick & Heartworm (FTH) Products Market Share, By Region, 2023 & 2030 (USD Million)

11.3. Regional Outlook

11.4. North America

11.5. Europe

11.6. Asia Pacific

11.7. Latin America

11.8. Middle East & Africa

Chapter 12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. Market Participant Categorization

12.2. Company Market Position Analysis/ Heap Map Analysis

12.3. Company Profiles

12.3.1. Zoetis

12.3.2. Boehringer Ingelheim

12.3.3. Merck & Co. Inc.

12.3.4. Virbac

12.3.5. Elanco Animal Health

12.3.6. Ceva

12.3.7. Promika LLC

12.3.8. Sergeant's Pet Care Products, Inc.

12.3.9. Adams

12.3.10. BioNote Inc.

12.3.11. Secure Diagnostics Ltd.

12.3.12. iNtRON Biotechnology

12.3.13. Biopanda Reagents Ltd.

12.4. Strategy Mapping

12.4.1. Mergers & Acquisitions

12.4.2. Partnerships & Collaborations

12.4.3. Expansion

12.4.4. Product launch

12.4.5. Product Approval

12.4.6. Others

12.5. List of Key Companies

12.5.1. List of Manufacturers

12.5.2. List of Distributors

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

Flea, Tick And Heartworm Products Market

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900