Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House Announce New“Art Acquisition Opportunity” for Fine Original Artworks

Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House Announce New“Art Opportunity” for Fine Original Artworks

- Sara Beth JoynerDALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House (HAC & QAH) proudly announce their new "Art Acquisition Opportunity," an initiative allowing clients and art enthusiasts to purchase curated original artworks directly from the HAC & QAH collection. Additionally, HAC & QAH are offering fine art giclée reproductions and the capability to undertake custom projects and large-scale wall graphics utilizing high-resolution scans of these original pieces.Expanding Access to Curated Art CollectionsThis new offering aims to make fine art more accessible while providing versatile options for both private collectors and corporate clients. Whether enhancing a corporate environment, a healthcare facility, or a private space, HAC & QAH provide top-tier artworks with the flexibility of format to suit any setting."By making selected pieces from our curated collection available for purchase, we are excited to offer more than just traditional art acquisition; we are providing a scalable solution that meets the diverse needs of our clients," said Sara Beth Joyner, President of HAC & QAH.Mercedes Burton, Director of Design at HAC & QAH, added, "The high-resolution scans of our original artworks not only allow for fine art giclée reproductions but also enable us to create expansive wall graphics tailored to any environment. This capability extends the impact of our art, transforming spaces in profound ways."About Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House (HAC & QAH)Healthcare Art Consulting and Quality Art House specialize in providing visual communications and artistic solutions for corporate and healthcare systems and facilities nation-wide. Since 2003, the firm's success has been centered on educating and building long-term partnerships with clients.They offer a full spectrum of consulting and visual communication products, such as patient communication boards, digital signage, donor recognition signage, large scale murals and graphics, artwork on paper, canvas, acrylic, metal, and other mediums, custom framing, sculptures, dimensional lettering, wayfinding signage, and more.Contact Information:Sara Beth Joyner, EDACPresident214-773-1298......Mercedes Burton, EDACDirector of Design972-730-6622......Website

