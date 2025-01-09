Dubai Media City champions global collaboration to strengthen industry outlook at Global Media Congress

(MENAFN- Hill & Knowlton) Dubai, UAE, 27 November 2024: Dubai City, a cornerstone of the region’s media landscape and one of TECOM Group PJSC’s 10 sector-specific business districts, is spotlighting the power of multicultural creativity at Global Media Congress, taking place at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi on 26-28 November.

Dubai Media City has fostered knowledge exchange and creativity since its inception more than two decades ago and is the address of prominent international organisations including CNN and Reuters. The vibrant ecosystem is part of TECOM Group’s Media Cluster, which also includes Dubai Production City, home to industry leaders like Dynagraph and Xerox, and content creation hub Dubai Studio City, with prominent players like Discovery Channel and STARZPLAY within its community.

The Media Cluster, comprising Dubai Media City, Dubai Production City, and Dubai Studio City, has grown over the past year, with customer numbers increasing by 10% year-on-year (YoY) in the first nine months of 2024 to exceed 4,000 businesses, and a talent pool of more than 40,500 creative professionals.

