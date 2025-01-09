AFU Shot Down 46 Enemy Drones, 24 Were Lost Locally

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of January 9, units of the Defense Forces shot down 46 enemy UAVs, 24 drones were lost locally.

According to Ukrinform, the press service of the Air Force Command of the of Ukraine reported this in Telegram .

“On the night of January 9, 2025 (from 19.30 on January 7), the enemy attacked with 70 Shahed attack UAVs and various types of imitator drones from the directions of Millerovo, Orel, Kursk, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia. As of 09.00, 46 Shahed attack UAVs and other types of drones were confirmed to have been shot down in Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kyiv, Dnipro, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions,” the statement said.

In addition, 24 enemy imitator drones were lost in the area.

It is noted that private houses in Kharkiv, Sumy, and Cherkasy regions were damaged as a result of the fall of downed strike UAVs .

According to the press service, the air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the total combat losses of Russian troops in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to January 9, 2024 amounted to about 803,100 people, including 1,430 people over the past day.