Russians Drop Explosives On Woman Riding Bicycle In Kherson Region
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the morning of January 9, Russian troops dropped explosives from a drone on a cyclist in Novoraysk, Kherson region.
According to Ukrinform, the Kherson Regional State Administration reported this on Telegram .
As a result of the explosives being dropped from the UAV, the 64-year-old woman sustained an explosive injury, shrapnel wounds to her shoulder, lower back, and leg.
She was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Read also:
Russian army
shells Kherson
, 75-year-old man wounded
As Ukrinform reported, on January 8, Russian troops struck 40 settlements in the Kherson region killing four people and injuring 10 others.
MENAFN09012025000193011044ID1109071903
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.