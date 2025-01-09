Russians Drop Explosives On Woman Riding Bicycle In Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the morning of January 9, Russian dropped explosives from a drone on a cyclist in Novoraysk, Kherson region.

According to Ukrinform, the Kherson Regional State Administration reported this on Telegram .

As a result of the explosives being dropped from the UAV, the 64-year-old woman sustained an explosive injury, shrapnel wounds to her shoulder, lower back, and leg.

She was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Russian shells, 75-year-old man wounded

As Ukrinform reported, on January 8, Russian troops struck 40 settlements in the Kherson region killing four people and injuring 10 others.