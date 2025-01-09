ASCO Adds New Aframax Tanker To Fleet
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
Read more
As a result of market research conducted at Azerbaijan Caspian
Shipping Company CJSC (ASCO), the Capital Maritime and Trading Corp
shipping company has added a new Aframax tanker with unlimited
sailing capabilities to its fleet.
Azernews reports that ASCO and Capital Maritime
and Trading Corp representatives signed the relevant documents for
the tanker delivery.
The new tanker has a carrying capacity (deadweight) of 115,500
tons. It measures 249.95 meters in length, 44 meters in width, and
21.2 meters in height. With a speed of 16 knots, it was built to
the latest standards for the safe and efficient transportation of
oil and oil products. The tanker also meets international
environmental requirements, is fuel-efficient, and features
advanced security systems.
The purchase of this Aframax tanker, fully owned by ASCO, was
financed through ASCO's profits, funds from bonds issued in the
local market, and a loan from local banks.
This tanker has been time-chartered to Petrobras, Brazil's
national oil and gas company, for a three-year period, ensuring its
operation during that time.
Following its delivery, the tanker transported its first cargo
from Brazil to Singapore and Malaysia. Its next trip will be from
Malaysia to Saudi Arabia.
Since 2023, a total of seven heavy-duty vessels have been
deployed in international waters, including five Aframax tankers
and two Handysize dry cargo ships. Four of the Aframax tankers were
purchased by the joint venture between ASCO and SOCAR.
Expanding operations outside the Caspian region and contributing
to foreign revenue through the export of local shipping services
remains a key goal for ASCO, and this initiative will continue in
the coming periods.
MENAFN09012025000195011045ID1109071894
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.