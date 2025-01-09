Newly Formed Animal Advocacy Organization In Pennsylvania

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PAVFA strives to engage Pennsylvanians to serve as a strong, collective voice for all animals.

Great News for Pennsylvania's Animals

DOYLESTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The deep between people and animals inspires extraordinary action. This bond, along with a concern for the well-being of all animals, led to the July 2023 establishment of Pennsylvania Voters For Animals ,Pennsylvania Voters For Animals, Inc. (PAVFA ) was created by four Pennsylvanian women involved with animal advocacy, rescue, fostering, and adoption for decades. The founding members include Suzanne Gonzalez, Board President; Karen E. Winkler, Board Treasurer; Jennifer Ramos-Buschmann, Board Secretary; and, Sheryl Petrillo, Board Member.Suzanne Gonzalez, Founder, and Board President, shares,“I realized that to make a lasting impact on animal cruelty and neglect, we, the people of Pennsylvania, need to work together to bring about strong, enforceable legislative change in our state. The people should influence that change, not corporate or special interest groups.”PAVFA is a 501(c)(4) non-partisan, nonprofit organization with a mission:To advance comprehensive and compassionate animal protection legislation in Pennsylvania. We strive to engage Pennsylvanians to serve as a strong, collective voice for all animals.PAVFA collaborates with organizations, communities, and individuals that rescue, protect, and advocate for animals. PAVFA is specifically focusing on the following issues in 2025:1.End Live Animal Sales in Pet Stores.2.End Animal Mutilation Practices, such as non-therapeutic cat declawing, tail docking, and ear cropping in dogs.3.End Animal Killing Contests.4.End Traveling Animal Circuses.5.End Roadside Zoos.6.End Puppy Mills.PAVFA believes that when Pennsylvanians work together, they are a strong, collective voice for all animals and will combat the cruelty, neglect, and suffering of animals across our state.If you wish to join, collaborate, volunteer, or learn more about PAVFA, please visit their website: . A virtual volunteer orientation session is scheduled for 1/27/25 at 7 PM.###

