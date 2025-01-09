عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Football Games For Thursday: Match Schedule And Live Broadcast


1/9/2025 5:00:37 AM

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) football enthusiasts are in for a treat this Thursday, January 9, with an action-packed schedule featuring matches from various leagues and competitions worldwide.

From intense domestic league clashes to international competitions, today's lineup promises excitement for fans of all levels.

Key fixtures include matches from the Indian Super League , Copinha youth tournament, Spanish Supercup, Saudi Championship, FA Cup, Belgian Cup, and Scottish Premiership.

With teams vying for crucial points and glory, today's games are set to deliver thrilling moments and unforgettable action.
Indian Super League


  • 11:00 AM: Chennaiyin x Odisha FC

Copinha: Brazil's Youth Talent Showcase
Morning Matches

  • 12:45 PM: Força e Luz-RN x Operário-PR
  • 1:00 PM: Operário-MS x Juventude
  • 1:00 PM: Água Santa x Brasiliense
  • 1:00 PM: Hercílio Luz-SC x Dom Bosco-MT
  • 1:00 PM: São José-RS x Retrô
  • 1:00 PM: Botafogo-SP x Tuna Luso


Afternoon Games

  • 2:45 PM: Náutico-RR x Santa Cruz-AC
  • 3:15 PM: Desportivo Brasil x Coritiba
  • 3:15 PM: Tupã x CRB
  • 3:15 PM: Bandeirante x Azuriz-PR
  • 3:15 PM: Comercial RP x Vitória
  • 3:15 PM: Comercial do Tietê x América-RN
  • 4:45 PM: Tirol-CE x Jaciobá-AL
  • 4:45 PM: Inter de Limeira x Coimbra
  • 5:00 PM: Oeste x Palmeiras

Evening Fixtures

  • 6:45 PM: Ferroviário x Mazagão-AP
  • 7:00 PM: Linense x Fluminense
  • 7:00 PM: Ferroviária x Santos
  • 7:15 PM: Guarani x Nova Iguaçu
  • 9:00 PM: Audax-SP x Athletico
  • 9:30 PM: Francana x Atlético-MG

International Highlights

  • 2:00 PM: Al-Nassr x Al-Okhdood (Saudi Championship)
  • 4:00 PM: Real Madrid x Mallorca (Spanish Supercup semifinal)
  • 4:00 PM: Sheffield United x Cardiff City (FA Cup)
  • 4:30 PM: Beerschot x Anderlecht (Belgian Cup)
  • 4:45 PM: Everton x Peterborough (FA Cup)
  • 4:45 PM: Fulham x Watford (FA Cup)
  • 5:00 PM: Dundee FC x Rangers (Scottish Premiership)

Football Games for Thursday: Match Schedule and Live Broadcast

MENAFN09012025007421016031ID1109071830


The Rio Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search