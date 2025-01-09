Football Games For Thursday: Match Schedule And Live Broadcast
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) football enthusiasts are in for a treat this Thursday, January 9, with an action-packed schedule featuring matches from various leagues and competitions worldwide.
From intense domestic league clashes to international competitions, today's lineup promises excitement for fans of all levels.
Key fixtures include matches from the Indian Super League , Copinha youth tournament, Spanish Supercup, Saudi Championship, FA Cup, Belgian Cup, and Scottish Premiership.
With teams vying for crucial points and glory, today's games are set to deliver thrilling moments and unforgettable action.
Indian Super League
11:00 AM: Chennaiyin x Odisha FC
Copinha: Brazil's Youth Talent Showcase
Morning Matches
12:45 PM: Força e Luz-RN x Operário-PR
1:00 PM: Operário-MS x Juventude
1:00 PM: Água Santa x Brasiliense
1:00 PM: Hercílio Luz-SC x Dom Bosco-MT
1:00 PM: São José-RS x Retrô
1:00 PM: Botafogo-SP x Tuna Luso
Afternoon Games
2:45 PM: Náutico-RR x Santa Cruz-AC
3:15 PM: Desportivo Brasil x Coritiba
3:15 PM: Tupã x CRB
3:15 PM: Bandeirante x Azuriz-PR
3:15 PM: Comercial RP x Vitória
3:15 PM: Comercial do Tietê x América-RN
4:45 PM: Tirol-CE x Jaciobá-AL
4:45 PM: Inter de Limeira x Coimbra
5:00 PM: Oeste x Palmeiras
Evening Fixtures
6:45 PM: Ferroviário x Mazagão-AP
7:00 PM: Linense x Fluminense
7:00 PM: Ferroviária x Santos
7:15 PM: Guarani x Nova Iguaçu
9:00 PM: Audax-SP x Athletico
9:30 PM: Francana x Atlético-MG
International Highlights
2:00 PM: Al-Nassr x Al-Okhdood (Saudi Championship)
4:00 PM: Real Madrid x Mallorca (Spanish Supercup semifinal)
4:00 PM: Sheffield United x Cardiff City (FA Cup)
4:30 PM: Beerschot x Anderlecht (Belgian Cup)
4:45 PM: Everton x Peterborough (FA Cup)
4:45 PM: Fulham x Watford (FA Cup)
5:00 PM: Dundee FC x Rangers (Scottish Premiership)
