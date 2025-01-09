EQS-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

Nordex Group receives orders for 50 MW in Germany from wpd

09.01.2025 / 07:50 CET/CEST

Hamburg, 9 January 2025. At the end of 2024, wpd, one of the world's leading developers and operators (IRPP) of wind and solar farms, ordered nine Delta4000 series turbines from the Nordex Group for three projects in Germany. The orders also include the premium service for the maintenance of the systems over 20 years.

The orders from Nordex's long-standing customer include a N149/4.X turbine for the Kalletal wind farm in North Rhine-Westphalia, four N149/5.X turbines for the Diepholzer Bruch wind farm in Lower Saxony and four N149/5.X turbines for the Gnutz wind farm in Schleswig-Holstein. The turbines for the projects will be delivered and installed in 2025. In the past, the two companies have already worked together successfully to implement renewable energy projects not only in Germany, but also in France, Sweden and Finland. "We are pleased to continue our successful cooperation with wpd and to have once again received orders for 50 MW in Germany from our long-standing customer. They are a vote of confidence in Nordex's turbine technology and in our teams in the field," says Felipe Villalon Waldburg-Zeil, Director Sales Region Central of the Nordex Group. “We are delighted to be able to continue to build on the good cooperation with Nordex,” says Dr. Hartmut Brösamle, Managing Director of wpd GmbH.“In our important German home market, we are increasingly feeling the positive effects of the political decisions and will continue to work with Nordex to advance important projects that will help us achieve our national climate targets.” About wpd

wpd is one of the world's leading developers and operators (IRPP) of wind and solar farms. Founded in 1996, the company plans, finances, builds and operates wind farms and solar parks in 31 countries. The IRPP business comprises projects in the company's own portfolio with a total capacity of 3,192 MW. Thanks to its growing expertise, the company is a reliable partner for power purchase agreements (PPAs). wpd is steadily expanding its activities in its home market of Germany and internationally in Europe, Asia, North America and South America and has a project pipeline of a total of 19,320 MW of onshore wind and 5,015 MW of solar energy About the Nordex Group The Group has installed more than 53 GW of wind power capacity in over 40 markets in its corporate history and generated consolidated sales of around EUR 6.5 billion in 2023. The Company currently has more than 10,200 employees, and the Group's manufacturing network includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, India, USA and Mexico. Nordex' product portfolio is currently focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 6 MW+ classes that are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited space availability and regions with constrained grid capacity. Contact person for press:

