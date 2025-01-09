Zoos Should Consider Culling Surplus Animals To Regulate Populations, Say Researchers

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Researchers from the University of Zurich say zoos must rethink population management and allow animals to reproduce naturally - zoos should then cull surplus animals.

Deutsch de Laut Zürcher Forschern sollten Zoos überzählige Tiere gezielt töten Original Read more: Laut Zürcher Forschern sollten Zoos überzählige Tiere gezielt töte

This content was published on January 8, 2025 - 11:38 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Up to now, contraception has been the method of choice for zoos to control reproduction, said the University of Zurich (UZH) in a press statement on Wednesday.

But in an article published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS) the scientists said zoos could preserve their breeding populations, raise awareness of conservation challenges and improve animal welfare and their carbon footprint by“allowing animals to reproduce naturally and culling surplus animals”.

Zoo animals getting older

The researchers argue that widespread contraceptive practices are changing the age profile of animal populations. As a result, zoo populations are getting older and older.

More More Animal welfare improves at Swiss zoos

This content was published on Apr 29, 2021 Methods of keeping animals in Swiss zoos continue to improve. But while some are considered exemplary, others need to up their game.

Read more: Animal welfare improves at Swiss zoo

This jeopardises one of the basic principles of zoos: the preservation of their own populations.

“What we don't need is a collection of geriatric animals and veterinarians preoccupied with palliative care,” said co-author Andrew Abraham from Aarhus University in the press release.

Furthermore, reproduction is a basic need of animals. The scientists also argue that zoos could promote public understanding of the natural life cycle of animals through culling.

In addition, culled animals could be used to feed predators. This own meat supply would make zoos more enviromentally sustainable, according to the researchers.

More More Basel Zoo: evolving ape care from domination to modern standard

This content was published on Aug 19, 2024 The history of ape care at the zoo reflects significant change.

Read more: Basel Zoo: evolving ape care from domination to modern standar

Adapted from German by DeepL/sb