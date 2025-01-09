Analytic Partners Strengthens Market Position And Enhances Customer Solutions With Analyx Acquisition

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

MIAMI, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Analytic Partners, a global leader in Commercial Analytics, announced today that it has closed on the of Analyx®, a marketing analytics software and services company. With multi-national offices in Germany and Poland, Analyx has an impressive customer base of significant European companies with a focus on Germany and Switzerland. This strategic acquisition extends Analytic Partners' penetration in Europe and adds significant analytics and software development talent.

The acquisition of Analyx expands Analytic Partners' ability to deliver Commercial Intelligence to major brands in Germany and throughout Europe. Analyx's impressive customer roster has enabled the analysis of

$5 billion

in marketing spend over the last 12 months, with approximately 2,500

scenarios executed by customers over the last several years. The Analyx acquisition builds upon the momentum of its 2024 acquisition of Magic Numbers, a leading analytics firm in the UK, further deepening Analytic Partners' presence in Europe.

"Analytic Partners is at the forefront of elevating marketing mix modeling by pioneering innovations that deliver a full commercial perspective. Our Commercial Decisioning Platform, GPS-Enterprise, offers decision-making tools to the world's leading brands," stated Nancy Smith, President and CEO of Analytic Partners. "The values and mission of the Analyx team, under the leadership of Claudio Righetti & Sascha Stürze, align perfectly with ours. Acquiring Analyx enhances our Commercial Analytics solution, extending it to more global enterprises and creating meaningful synergies that will benefit our European and global customers."

"Joining Analytic Partners today is climbing the next S-Curve for Analyx! It enables us to further our mission to create value through advanced data science and self-service software for enterprise brands – at a truly global scale," explained

Founder and CPO, Sascha

Stürze.

CEO,

Claudio Righetti, added, "Joining forces with Analytic Partners aligns to the foundational vision of Analyx: Building and delivering world-class decision-support tools to enterprise customers worldwide. By joining Analytic Partners we can offer our customers a true global presence and expand the range of services offered."

About Analytic Partners



Recognized as a leader in both the

2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Marketing Mix Modeling Solutions

and

The Forrester WaveTM: Marketing Measurement and Optimization, Q3 2023 report , Analytic Partners provides marketing measurement and Commercial Analytics to Fortune 500 brands around the globe. We provide adaptive solutions for deeper business understanding and right-time planning and optimization – for marketing and beyond. We turn data into expertise so our customers can create powerful connections with their customers and achieve commercial success. For more information, visit

analyticpartners .

About Analyx



Analyx® is a European leader in Marketing ROI decision support with offices in Poland, and Germany. It has served 10 of 40 DAX companies and other European multi-nationals in recent years with its advanced data science solution for marketing budget optimization at scale. It combines an experienced data analytics team with industry-experienced consultants providing independent and impartial marketing recommendations to the CMO office. If you'd like to learn more about Analyx®, please visit:

analyx .

